"He always wants to go" – PSG superstar's agent makes interesting claim on his future at the club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Marco Verratti's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has dropped a subtle hint on her client's future ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Verratti, 30, has established himself as one of the top midfielders in the world over the past decade. Since arriving from Pescara for €12 million in 2012, he has lifted a total of 29 trophies, including eight Ligue 1 titles in the process.

A right-footed press-resistant operator blessed with flair and vision, the 53-cap Italy international is keen to secure a permanent move away from his club in the future, as per RMC Sport. He is said to be unhappy after receiving verbal abuse from the Collectif Ultras Paris group during a protest in front of the club headquarters earlier this month.

Speaking to Calciomercato.com, Pimenta addressed the rumors involving Verratti's immediate future. She said:

"An Italian sooner or later thinks of going home. He always wants to go. I can't say that's not the case. Now, PSG must finish the season; we will see later. There are always false things said, which come from the press."

Verratti, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026, has never featured in the Serie A as he joined PSG from Serie B. The 2020 UEFA Euro winner could aim to suit up for a top Italian team before the end of his prime years.

According to Fichajes, Juventus have expressed an interest in snapping Verratti up ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. However, they are set to face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Overall, Verratti has registered 11 goals and 61 assists in 414 matches across all competitions for PSG.

PSG monitoring €110 million-rated Germany international: Reports

According to Todofichajes, PSG are keen to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala this summer. They are aiming to refresh their ranks and have identified the 20-cap Germany international as a star of their next project.

However, Bayern Munich are unwilling to part ways with Musiala, who is currently valued at €110 million. They are likely to drive a hard bargain if the Parisians table an offer as the playmaker is considered to be non-transferable.

Musiala, 20, has established himself as a first-team presence at the Allianz Arena this season. So far, he has started 36 out of his 46 appearances, netting 15 goals and providing 16 assists across all competitions in the process.

