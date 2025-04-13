"He has that ambition" - Olivier Giroud hints at Paul Pogba's future amid links with Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami 

Olivier Giroud believes that his fellow countryman Paul Pogba may not join Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, despite rumors suggesting so. The former Arsenal striker knows Pogba fairly well, having shared the pitch with him 64 times across competitions for Les Bleus, bagging a joint goal contribution.

The 32-year-old midfielder is currently a free agent after his 18-month doping ban came to an end in January 2025. Pogba's future remains uncertain, but Giroud feels as though the ex-Manchester United star may continue playing in Europe rather than moving to the MLS.

Speaking to Telefoot in a recent interview, Giroud said (via Get Football News France):

"I was really happy to see him, but I think he has to get used to staying in Europe. To be honest with you, I think he has that ambition.”

Giroud himself made the move to the MLS at the start of the 2024/25 season, seemingly putting an end to his time in Europe. Before moving to Los Angeles FC, he spent three years with AC Milan, scoring 49 goals and bagging 20 assists.

With the ex-Chelsea striker 38 years old, a move to the United States of America made sense. However, Pogba is still 32, and he may still have some good years left to be displayed in Europe.

The former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder is a World Cup winner who has also won the Serie A title four times.

What has Paul Pogba said about the Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi debate?

Paul Pogba appeared on YouTube sensation IShowSpeed's stream in November 2024 and gave a rather interesting take on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pogba said that he would pick his ex-Manchester United teammate, Ronaldo, for scoring goals, but Messi as a playmaker. Speaking to Speed, he said (via SPORTbible):

"For me, there is no Ronaldo vs Messi. If I have to make a team, if I need to score goals, I will take Cristiano."

"Really, only to score goals. But if I need a playmaker who can score goals and make assists, I'll take Messi. Everyday."

He added:

"You like Cristiano, I love the style and everything. Some people love Messi, because do you see what he's doing? Messi is different."

Both players are widely considered to be among the best in the world to have ever played the game. Messi has won the Ballon d'Or award eight times, three more than his Portuguese rival.

