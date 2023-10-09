"He is another player with big ones" - Mikel Arteta hails bravery of 2 Arsenal stars after statement victory against Manchester City 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed David Raya and Gabriel Martinelli's courage after the Gunners secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday (October 8).

The Premier League blockbuster clash remained evenly contested for the most part. Gabriel Martinelli proved to be the difference as his 86th-minute strike secured three vital points, breaking the Gunners' 12-match losing streak against City.

David Raya started in goal ahead of Aaron Ramsdale yet again but endured a shaky first half. The 28-year-old looked short of confidence and was caught on the ball by Julian Alvarez, nearly resulting in a goal.

Fortunately, Raya looked much more composed in the second half and was able to keep a clean sheet. He also made seven recoveries and completed five throws.

Arteta told Sky Sports (via METRO):

"I think he [Raya] was excellent. He can misplace one or two passes, but I demand he stop the ball when he needs to, to get clarity, to get understanding.

"But overall, The way he controlled the ball. How dominant he was and how high he played. I love players with courage and David certainly has big ones."

Martinelli came off the bench at halftime despite missing Arsenal's last five games due to injury. Despite not being fully fit, the 22-year-old chose to come on after Leandro Trossard picked up a knock.

Arteta continued:

"He is another player with big ones too. No one expected him to be in the team. The physios weren’t having it and yesterday in training he said ‘I am ready to go. Leo got injured and I looked to him and he was already dressed up ready to go."

Arsenal are now second in the league with 20 points having played eight games, only behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.

"Cannot deny it" - Pep Guardiola reveals what cost Manchester City in 1-0 defeat against Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his side felt Rodri's absence as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday. The 27-year-old hasn't featured in their last three domestic games after picking up a red card against Nottingham Forest due to violent conduct.

The Cityzens have gone on to lose their last three domestic games across all competitions without Rodri against Newcastle (1-0), Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1), and the Gunners.

When asked if they missed Rodri's presence, Guardiola replied (via Daily Mirror):

"That is a stat we cannot deny it. But we put players to control more passes but they [Arsenal] are aggressive in these areas. We will come back and continue. We will move forward."

Rodri is arguably the best central defensive midfielder in the world on current form and has been a huge miss for the Cityzens. He has made 10 appearances this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.