"He asked me to release him from the game" - Rangnick opens up on how Manchester United star decided to pull out of Chelsea clash

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed why Jesse Lingard pulled out of Manchester United's clash with Chelsea on April 28.

The Red Devils drew 1-1 with the Blues, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a fine strike. Lingard, though, was a notable absentee. Rangnick has now revealed the forward pulled out of the fixture citing personal reasons.

Speaking ahead of United's Premier League game with Brighton & Hove Albion on May 7, Rangnick told reporters (via Express):

“To start with, in the last couple of weeks under my tenure, Jesse has played far more games than he used to. Secondly, on game day against Chelsea, he asked me to release him from the game and training the following day for personal family reasons."

United beat Brentford 3-0 on May 2, but much of the headlines in the aftermath were about Rangnick's decision not to give Lingard an Old Trafford farewell.

Edinson Cavani was brought on instead of the English forward, which drew the ire of the 29-year-old's brother.

Lingard is set to depart Old Trafford at the end of the season, bringing an end to his 14-year association at the club. His brother took to social media to lament United's treatment of the forward.

Rangnick has defended his decision to bring Cavani on, highlighting the fact that the Uruguayan striker is also leaving this summer.

The German coach said:

“I took the decision to bring on Edinson. Had I not brought on him, someone might have asked if it was classless not to bring on Cavani or Garnahco."

Rangnick concluded:

"After two subs, you have to make a decision, and this will not be to the liking of everybody, but this is part of the game. To be honest, I'm not reading a lot [on social media]. I've not had the time in the last six months to read."

Jesse Lingard's absence from Chelsea draw before imminent Manchester United departure

Lingard considering moving abroad

Jesse Lingard is reportedly adamant he will be leaving Manchester United this summer and is not willing to commence talks with incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag is set to hold talks with each member of the United squad in the coming weeks, even those whose contracts expire in the summer.

According to Guardian, Lingard feels let down by Manchester United, with Rangnick's decision not to bring him on against Brentford seemingly the final nail in the coffin.

Whether the personal reasons for missing the Chelsea game are linked to his bemusement with his situation remains to be seen.

The former West Ham United winger is considering a move abroad, with Mail reporting Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus hold an interest in the forward.

Nevertheless, Lingard's time at his boyhood club looks to be over in rather acrimonious circumstances.

