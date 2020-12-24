Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's son, Davide Ancelotti has compared red-hot striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Calvert-Lewin has been in stunning form for Everton this season. He's scored 11 goals in the opening 14 Premier League games of the campaign, averaging a goal every 113 minutes.

Only Mohamed Salah, who has netted 13 times in the league, has bettered his tally so far. The 23-year-old is developing into an elite striker, and he's drawing impressive praise from every direction.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Ancelotti Jr. insisted that Calvert-Lewin has all of the attributes to be the same as Cristiano Ronaldo if he continues to work hard to improve.

“I think he has all [the attributes] to be the same. Of course, he is at the beginning of his way. But as I said, game-by-game, I’m seeing big improvements. Also in training he is working very hard to improve. The special ability he has, that all the big talents have, is that he knows his body really well. He knows his feelings really well and that’s not so common. For example, [Cristiano] Ronaldo was a player like this. He was able to understand his body,” claimed Davide Ancelotti.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 19 goals in 34 Premier League games under Carlo Ancelotti, compared with 16 goals in 94 outings under his previous managers at Goodison Park combined.

He's certainly showing signs of being as prolific as Cristiano Ronaldo so far this term, but how is the Juventus forward getting on?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been as prolific as ever this season

In 14 appearances this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 16 goals and provided two assists for Juventus in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 1.22 goals per 90 so far this term, averaging a strike every 74 minutes for the Serie A club.

Calvert-Lewin will most likely never resemble what the Portuguese great has achieved in his silverware-stacked career, but he's almost been just as prolific in front of goal under Ancelotti.

