"He is a beast that doesn't stop" – Former Chelsea boss Roberto Di Matteo claims Inter Milan have their own Didier Drogba ahead of UCL final

Former Chelsea boss Roberto Di Matteo has compared Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku to Blues legend Didier Drogba ahead of the Nerazzurri's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

While Pep Guardiola's side have boosted their trophy collection with two more titles this season, Inter's Serie A championship pursuit didn't pan out the same way. The Italian giants have failed to match their opponents' level of achievement this season.

Nonetheless, Di Matteo has cast the underdog tag aside in an interview with Gazzetta. The former Chelsea manager revealed how he guided the Blues to the Champions League trophy, backing Inter to win by focusing on their unique strengths. He said:

"I simply focused on what we were good at, on team spirit. Barca kept Dani Alves very attacking, and taking advantage of the pitch left behind him, we scored a decisive goal at Stamford Bridge. We knew how to close the spaces, and in front, there was a champion like Drogba."

Pressed about who might play the Drogba role in the current Inter line-up, Di Matteo had a quick response, singling out his old acquaintance Romelu Lukaku. He explained:

"The Drogba of this Inter, however, is my friend Romelu. I met him [when he was] 19 years old at Chelsea when I was assistant to Villas-Boas. He was incredibly hungry. I can say that, if he is well, he really breaks the world. He is a beast that does not stop."

There's no certainty that Lukaku will start the game, as the Nerrazzurri have often preferred the duopoly of Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez in the starting lineup. However, the on-loan forward will be hoping he can put the game in Inter's favor.

Romelu Lukaku's future hangs in the balance as Inter Milan prepare to discuss transfer with Chelsea

After the dust settles on the Champions League final, Inter are set to address the uncertain future of Belgian star Romelu Lukaku. The prolific striker is bracing himself for a potential return to Stamford Bridge by the month's end.

In what could be his last appearance in Inter colors, at least for the moment, Lukaku is eager to start the impending showdown against Manchester City in Istanbul. The clash will wrap up his second loan stint in Italy.

Awaiting his arrival back in London is incoming Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, who will be curious to discern Lukaku's intentions. Speaking to the media, Inter's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta revealed their plan to talk to the Stamford Bridge hierarchy. He said (via Daily Mail):

"Romelu Lukaku is not only a good player but also an excellent professional. As you know, he is on a loan deal with Inter. That ends on June 30 and he will go back to Chelsea. We don’t know what his future will be. Further down the line, we will talk about it with Chelsea."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes