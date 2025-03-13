"He is becoming annoying", "Painful to see him like this" - Fans unhappy with Chelsea star despite their 1-0 win over Copenhagen

Chelsea fans have expressed their displeasure with star forward Cole Palmer following his underwhelming performance in their 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen on Thursday, March 13. The Blues booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League after a 3-1 aggregate win over the Danish outfit.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca opted to leave Palmer on the bench for the start of the game against Copenhagen, with the forward having started in the first leg. The 22-year-old has struggled for form in recent weeks, most recently missing a penalty, his first ever, in the Blues' 1-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend.

Cole Palmer came off the bench at halftime and failed to score or assist, extending his goal drought to 10 games. The former Manchester City man has also failed to register an assist for the Blues in his last 18 outings.

Chelsea fans were far from impressed with Palmer's display, particularly some of his decision-making during the game. They took to X to share their complaints, with one writing:

"Palmer is becoming annoying."

"Palmer is so selfish," another complained.

"It’s so painful to see Palmer like this. It’s purely confidence not quality everyone knows that. It’s just a matter of time really but every minute you see him not feeling himself if so painful. He will come good. I just hope it’s soon," a fan lamented.

"It's not working for Palmer. Lol," another wrote.

"Palmer need to stop playing those rubbish we have back him too much," a fan posted.

"Something is wrong with palmer," another wrote.

Cole Palmer created one big chance in his 45 minutes of action, completing 92% of his attempted passes. The Englishman attempted four shots, of which only one was on target, and had two touches in the opposition penalty area.

Chelsea claim hard-fought win over FC Copenhagen to reach Conference League quarterfinals

Chelsea booked their place in the last eight of the UEFA Europa Conference League after a 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen at Stamford Bridge. The Blues claimed a 3-1 aggregate win, having won the first leg 2-1 away from home last week.

Enzo Maresca's side put out a lackluster first half in front of their fans, as they failed to attempt a single shot. The Italian tactician sent on Cole Palmer and Marc Cucurella at the start of the second half, leading to an improved display in the second period.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was the unlikely hero for the Blues as he scored a solo effort in the 55th minute to put them ahead. Maresca's side held on to claim the win, their fourth in a row in all competitions.

