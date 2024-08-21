“He has the best football brain” - Oleksandr Zinchenko names Arsenal star who could become the best manager in future

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko believes his club teammate Jorginho will become a top football manager in the future. The Ukrainian feels Jorginho's football brain sets him apart from the rest of the squad.

This could be something that the Italy international is considering as he is entering the second half of his playing career. Jorginho, 32, has a year left on his contract at the Emirates.

The former Chelsea midfielder largely plays a squad role under Mikel Arteta. But whenever given an opportunity, he has impressed, leading to his continued presence in the team.

Speaking about Jorginho, with whom he has played 30 matches across competitions, Zinchenko told the club's official website (via Arsenal Insider):

"At the moment I would say the guy in the squad who would make the best manager in future is Jorginho. He has the best football brain. Everything he says really works, and I learn from his as well."

With the Premier League season having commenced, Arteta has chosen to go with a midfield trio of Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard. Jorginho did not feature off the bench in the Gunners' 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, August 17.

He joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported fee of £12 million in January 2023. Since then, Jorginho has made 52 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, bagging a goal and three assists.

Jorginho's minutes at Arsenal could be reduced after Mikel Merino's arrival

Mikel Merino

Jorginho's game time at Arsenal could be further reduced if the Gunners sign Mikel Merino. Throughout the summer window, Mikel Arteta and company have been linked with a move for the Real Sociedad midfielder.

It seems the clubs are still negotiating a transfer fee for the Spain international. According to Cadena Cope, the La Liga side are seeking a fee of €40 million, with a year left on the box-to-box midfielder's current contract (via Metro).

Merino's arrival would allow Declan Rice to play in his preferred No. 6 position. Against Wolves, the England international played as a No. 8, with Thomas Partey occupying the space at the base of the midfield.

