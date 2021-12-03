“He is the best footballer in the world and in history” – Xavi claims it is “fair” that Lionel Messi won the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez believes it is fair that his former teammate Lionel Messi was awarded the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Xavi feels that Messi is the best footballer in the world and deserved to win the Ballon d'Or. The 41-year-old also congratulated Alexia Putellas for winning the Women's Ballon d'Or and his player Pedri for winning the Kopa Trophy.

Speaking to the press ahead of Barcelona's game against Real Betis, Xavi said:

"I want to congratulate Alexia, who has made history. Her level is impressive. I am united by a close relationship and friendship. You could already see a great ability to understand the game. Pedri too, it is well deserved. Messi is fair. Total soccer player, he is the best footballer in the world and in history. As Pep said, it is only fair that he always wins it. "

Xavi believes Lionel Messi is currently the best player just like how Pele and Maradona were considered greats in the 20th century. However, the Barcelona manager also pointed out the game keeps evolving and there will be a time when someone will be better than Messi.

"Messi is the best," he said. "There is a vote and it is just the one who wins, that's how I see it. Pele was the best of his time, just like Maradona and Di Stéfano. Football evolves and, if in 30 years there is a better footballer, he can say that he will be better than Messi. But at the moment he is the best in history."

Lionel Messi beat Robert Lewandowski for the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi finished ahead of Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or earlier this week. The 34-year-old forward won his seventh 'Golden Ball' and is now two clear of his nearest rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Many considered Robert Lewandowski to be the favorite for the award but Messi finished 33 votes ahead of the Polish forward. The former Barcelona skipper beat both Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho to win the award.

The primary reason why Messi won the 2021 Ballon d'Or was because he guided Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993. It was also the first international trophy of his illustrious career.

Despite winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi has made a sub-par start to his PSG career. He has scored only four goals and assisted thrice in 12 games for the Parisian giants so far.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee