"He could have been the best striker in the world" - Former Inter Milan teammate says he urged Romelu Lukaku to snub Chelsea

Former Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan has insisted that Romelu Lukaku should have stayed with the Nerazzurri instead of joining Chelsea last summer.

Lukaku helped Inter Milan win their first Serie A title since 2009-10 last season. He also found the back of the net 24 times in the league last term and was the second top scorer behind Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Belgium international, however, put an end to his association with the Nerazzurri and re-joined Chelsea for £97.5 million last summer. Lukaku's return was one that excited the Blues faithful, but the move has not gone according to plan for both parties so far.

Lukaku has managed to score just five goals from 21 Premier League appearances for Chelsea. Within a year, the 28-year-old has gone from being one of the best strikers in the world to struggling to establish himself as a regular starter for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Nainggolan has now revealed that he urged Lukaku to decide against a move to Stamford Bridge. The former Inter Milan and Belgium midfielder is of the view that his compatriot could have remained as the best number 9 in the world had he stayed at the San Siro. He told FanPage [via Forza Italian Football]:

“I’ve always said that for me, at Inter he was the best striker in the world because there was a game plan, a coach and a team made for him. I think that if he had stayed at Inter he could have been the best striker in the world for another four or five years. I told him this and say it again because that’s what I think.”

Nainggolan was on Inter Milan's books for three years between 2018 and 2021. However, the 33-year-old spent a significant amount of time away on loan at Cagliari Calcio.

Lukaku thus only played three games with the midfielder during his time at Inter Milan. However, the two shared the pitch 21 times with the Belgium national team.

How has Lukaku fared for Chelsea this term?

Lukaku has played 38 matches across all competitions for the Blues so far this season. He has found the back of the net just 12 times and provided two assists during the process.

It is evident that the Belgian, who scored 30 goals last term, has failed to replicate his Inter Milan form at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel has thus often deployed Kai Havertz and Timo Werner as number 9s over Lukaku this campaign.

Lukaku still has a contract with the London giants until the summer of 2026. It remains to be seen if he can turn things around before Chelsea give up on him.

