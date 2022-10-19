"He better come on, I missed my dawg", "Madness" - Liverpool fans tips midfielder for 'redemption' as he makes matchday squad for the first time this season

Liverpool fans were largely jubilant to see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain return to the matchday squad for the Premier League game against West Ham United on Wednesday (October 19).

He is yet to make a single appearance for the Reds this season due to injury and hasn't even been on the bench since the start of the campaign. If he is subbed on, then this could be Oxlade-Chamberlain's first appearance for Liverpool since March.

He last played 64 minutes in a 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win against Nottingham Forest last season.

Liverpool are effectively lining up in a 4-4-2 formation against the Hammers. This could see the former Arsenal midfielder take up a spot on the right flank if he gets subbed in.

The Reds are also starting two midfielders in a double pivot, which sees Jordan Henderson paired with Thiago Alcantara. Given the defensive work the pair are expected to put in, it would be unrealistic to imagine Oxlade-Chamberlain being played there.

There is always a chance that manager Jurgen Klopp could switch to a 4-3-3 formation as the game goes on. This could allow the Englishman to play in a more familiar right central midfield position.

For now, Liverpool fans can take joy in the fact that Oxlade-Chamberlain is back in contention for first-team football. Here are some of the best reactions to the news of the versatile midfielder returning from his hamstring injury, as found on Twitter:

This Is Anfield @thisisanfield



Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho; Nunez



Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Robertson, Milner, Fabinho, Jones, Clark, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool team to face West HamAlisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho; NunezSubs: Kelleher, Phillips, Robertson, Milner, Fabinho, Jones, Clark, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool team to face West Ham 🔴⤵️Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho; NunezSubs: Kelleher, Phillips, Robertson, Milner, Fabinho, Jones, Clark, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain https://t.co/ipOEPzeXbR

kenechukwu97 @Kc_Val_Anfield @LFC Good to finally see Chamberlain in the sheet. Been a while. @LFC Good to finally see Chamberlain in the sheet. Been a while.

Ronnie #RESILIENCIA @R__J98 omdsss ox on the bench lfg



he better come on i missed my dawg omdsss ox on the bench lfg he better come on i missed my dawg

Oxlade-Chamberlain last scored a goal on January 23 in a 3-1 Premier League win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool must build on their good work against Manchester City

Liverpool secured a massively important 1-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield on October 16. The win saw them climb up to eighth in the table with 13 points from nine games and get closer to the European spots in the table.

A win against West Ham will, at least temporarily, take them to fifth position, where Manchester United currently reside with 16 points from nine matches. Anything but three points will be a disappointment for Klopp.

The Reds were tipped to be title contenders at the start of the season. If they have any ambition of mounting a serious title charge like they did last season, they will know the importance of this match.

Moreover, the game is at Anfield, which naturally raises the expectation levels of their fans. The Merseyside-based giants travel to take on Nottingham Forest three days later for their next Premier League encounter.

