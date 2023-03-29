"He better follow teams like Southampton" - Barcelona attacker's father unfollows club on Instagram and follows Bayern, sparks online outrage

Football fans have provided a range of reactions to Barcelona forward Ansu Fati's father, Bori Fati, unfollowing the club's Instagram account.

According to @barcacentre on Twitter, Bori has also followed SL Benfica, Bayern Munich and the official Premier League account in addition to unfollowing the Blaugrana. That comes after he recently expressed his displeasure with the way his son's season has gone so far (more on that below).

Fati, in his first campaign since a serious knee injury, has started just 11 times across competitions for Barcelona this term. The youngster has been deployed across the fronline by manager Xavi Hernandez but has struggled to produce the same level of explosivity he had a couple of years ago.

As a result, he has scored just six goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions this season. Fati was also not called up by the Spanish national team for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers this month.

The recent update about Bori Fati unfollowing his son's club led to a variety of reactions from fans online. One of them wrote:

"Can’t get game time over the likes of Ferran (Torres) and (Pablo) Gavi sometimes on the wings but thinks he can go to Bayern and get game time over (Sadio) Mane, (Serge Gnabry), (Kingley) Coman, (Leroy) Sane and others. He better follow teams like Southampton if he wants playing time for Ansu Fati."

Richie Magnero Bryant @roxrichie @barcacentre Can’t get game time over the likes of Ferran and Gavi sometimes on the wings but thinks he can go to Bayern and get game time over Mane,Gnaby,Coman, Sane and others. He better follow teams like Southampton if he wants playing time for Ansu Fati. @barcacentre Can’t get game time over the likes of Ferran and Gavi sometimes on the wings but thinks he can go to Bayern and get game time over Mane,Gnaby,Coman, Sane and others. He better follow teams like Southampton if he wants playing time for Ansu Fati.

Another tweeted:

"He’s not getting game time at Barca who aren’t even in Europe, what makes him think he’ll get game time for CL (UEFA Champions League) quarterfinalists Benfica and Bayern?"

infernotiger @infernotiger2 @barcacentre He’s not getting game time at Barca who aren’t even in Europe, what makes him think he’ll get game time for CL quarter finalists benfica and Bayern? @barcacentre He’s not getting game time at Barca who aren’t even in Europe, what makes him think he’ll get game time for CL quarter finalists benfica and Bayern?

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

Cavin @Envytheball @barcacentre Does he think fati will get play time at bayern @barcacentre Does he think fati will get play time at bayern 😂

Bori Fati recently expressed his frustration with Ansu Fati's 2022-23 season with Barcelona

As mentioned earlier, Bori Fati has already spoken out about his disappointment with the season Ansu Fati has had at Barcelona. Speaking to El Partidazo de Cope about his son's campaign, Bori said (as quoted by @FabrizioRomano on Twitter):

"Ask Xavi why he's not playing Ansu. I don't have any answer. Xavi wants him to work hard, and he is. I feel disappointed as a father."

He added:

"We deserve more, Ansu is Barca's number 10. He was playing a lot when (Lionel) Messi, (Luis) Suarez and (Antoine) Griezmann were at Barca. ... I'm disappointed because Ansu is the number 10, is your top player, and he just gets 1, 2, 3 minutes. This disappoints me."

Ansu Fati will hope to be in the starting XI when Barcelona return to action after the international break with a La Liga clash at Elche on April 1.

Poll : 0 votes