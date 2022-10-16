"He better not be injured" "A very big miss today" - Manchester United fans fear for key player as he's left out of matchday squad for Newcastle clash 

Manchester United fans were worried to see Christian Eriksen dropped from the matchday squad for their team's Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Sunday (October 16).

The Denmark international has been a revelation in manager Erik ten Hag's team ever since he joined them on a free transfer this summer. He has assisted three goals in his 12 appearances across competitions this season.

However, the Red Devils will have to navigate through this tricky Premier League clash against the Toons without the former Brentford star's services. Instead, the Dutch tactician has gone with a double pivot featuring Casemiro and Fred.

The two Brazilians started together to great effect in United's UEFA Europa League win against Omonia on October 13. Eriksen's absence naturally raises concerns about the midfielder's fitness and whether he has faced a fitness issue.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed just his second Premier League start of the season. The Portugal international last started a domestic match for United on August 13, when the Red Devils lost 4-0 to Brentford in London.

Anthony Martial is an obvious exclusion from the 20-man squad after he picked up a first-half injury in a 2-1 win against Everton on October 10.

A Manchester United win vs Newcastle United would see them enter top four above Chelsea

Manchester City and Arsenal seem unstoppable at the moment, which is why Manchester United would be wise to temper their expectations this season.

After finishing in sixth position last campaign, a top-four finish would be seen as a successful achievement under Ten Hag. The opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League has become akin to a trophy for some teams.

Ronaldo's desire to leave the club after they missed out on Champions League football underlines the importance of the competition towards a club's pull in the transfer market. United will have the opportunity to leapfrog Chelsea in the table on Sunday (October 16).

Cristian Ronaldo wishes to leave Manchester United after the club missed out on Champions League qualification.

A win or a draw against Newcastle would, at least temporarily, ensure that United are fourth in the table. Chelsea, who have one more point (16) than United after eight league games, are set to take on strugglers Aston Villa today.

