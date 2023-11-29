"He has a big future" - Thiago Silva lauds Chelsea superstar who he labels 'a really good listener'

Thiago Silva has hailed Chelsea captain Reece James who he tips to have a bright future.

Many expected Silva, 39, to be handed the Blues' captaincy this past summer after Cesar Azpilicueta's departure. The Brazilian defender has years of experience and has captained the likes of the Premier League outfit, Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team.

However, Mauricio Pochettino opted to make James, 23, his new skipper and he's impressed in the role. The England international has displayed maturity and leadership.

Silva gave a glowing verdict of Chelsea's right-back and spoke highly of his listening qualities. He said (via the club's official website):

"I have a really good relationship with Reece James. He’s a really good captain and he has a big future because he’s a really good listener."

James is regarded as one of the best full-backs in Europe, making seven appearances across competitions this season. He's bagged one assist but has had to deal with several injury issues.

The English defender rose through the youth ranks at Cobham and is a lifelong Blues fan. He alluded to this when being named Chelsea's new captain (via the club's official website):

"I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the Academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it's a great feeling for me and my family."

James has made 154 appearances for the west Londoners, scoring 11 goals and providing 21 assists. He's won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Ben Foster reckons Chelsea should have appointed Silva as captain

Ben Foster suggests there's too much pressure on Reece James (above).

Silva may insist James is a 'really good' captain but Ben Foster thinks Pochettino got the decision. The former Premier League goalkeeper reckons Silva should have been named the Blues' skipper. He said (via Chelsea Chronicle):

"With regards to the captaincy, give it to Thiago Silva because it takes the pressure off Reece James."

Foster feels there's too much pressure on James who has endured several fitness issues. He does rate the English right-back highly though:

"Reece James is a Ferrari. I think he’s that good of a player when he’s fit and firing… I think they’ve heaped too much pressure on him. I think they’ve probably rushed him back with injuries. They’ve given him the captaincy. There’s too much focus on him. He wants to just get back to playing football.”

James looks set to be at Stamford Bridge for the long-term and the same can't be said for Silva. The veteran defender's current contract expires next year and reports claim that the club are set to hold talks over his future in 2024. He's been linked with a return to Brazilian outfit Fluminese.