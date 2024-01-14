"He had a big knock" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gives Ederson injury update as Brazilian limps out of Newcastle win 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Ederson suffered a severe injury during his side's 3-2 win against Newcastle United on Saturday, January 13. However, he also stated that the Cityzens will need to wait to assess the extent of the shot-stopper's injury.

Disaster struck for Manchester City in the fourth minute when Kyle Walker collided with Ederson while attempting a slide to block Alexander Isak's shot. Guardiola and company were furious as the incident was completely avoidable due to Isak being offside.

Ederson suffered a nasty wound to his knee and looked extremely shaky getting back up to his feet. Ederson attempted to play through the pain but his error the next minute nearly led to Newcastle scoring.

Guardiola opted to take no chances, subbing the Brazilian off for Stefan Ortega. The Spaniard provided an injury update after the game, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"He had a big knock. I didn't speak with the doctors. He didn't walk well as he left the pitch but if it is just a knock, he will be fine because we have a break for 10 days. If there is some damage, the doctors will tell me."

Ederson will be aiming to recover before Manchester City's next game against Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 26.

Kevin De Bruyne inspires Manchester City to 3-2 comeback win against Newcastle

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne made a triumphant return to Premier League football on Saturday, inspiring his side to a 3-2 win against Newcastle United at St. James' Park. Due to a hamstring injury and fitness trouble, De Bruyne missed 32 games over 138 days.

Bernardo Silva gave City the lead in the 26th minute with a sharp finish into the bottom-left corner. However, Newcastle struck back in quick succession through Alexander Isak's (35') and Anthony Gordon's (37') wonderful curlers.

The Cityzens dominated possession with 73 percent of the ball and searched for an equalizer in the second half but they appeared to be lacking the killer touch to score. Guardiola subbed on De Bruyne in the 69th minute in a desperate bid to get back into the game.

The 32-year-old scored five minutes later with his fifth touch of the game with an excellent strike from distance. He then produced a sublime cross in the 91st minute which was well-finished by Oscar Bobb, giving Manchester City all three points.

Pep Guardiola's side are now second in the league table with 43 points from 20 games, two points behind Liverpool.