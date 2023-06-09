“He should be big” – Mats Hummels’ ex-wife opens up on her dream man, names Real Madrid legend as ‘very sexy’

Cathy Hummels, former partner of Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels, has said that she finds Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas very attractive. Cathy split with Hummels in December 2022.

She recently posed topless for a Playboy photoshoot and was asked about her dream man. Cathy replied (via The Sun):

"I really couldn't even say what my dream man looks like. It just has to catch me. The only thing that matters to me on the outside. He should be big."

She was also asked whether the likes of Liam or Chris Hemsworth are to her taste. Cathy said that she likes both and also named former Real Madrid captain Casillas as a person she finds very attractive:

"I would take both. And I always found goalkeeper Iker Casillas very sexy.”

When Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas' Twitter account was hacked

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas is hands-down one of the greatest goalkeepers to grace the beautiful game. His stunning saves against Arjen Robben in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final are still fresh in memory.

Casillas' Twitter account, though, was hacked last year. The hacker sent fans into delirium when he posted:

"I hope you respect me: I'm gay. #HappySunday."

Considering Casillas was in a long-term relationship with Spanish journalist Sara Carbonero at the time, fans were left confused. Casillas, though, soon regained control of his account and tweeted:

"Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And, of course, more apologies to the LGBT community."

In the meantime, Casillas' former Spain teammate and ex-Barcelona captain Carles Puyol made a post that left fans further confused. The legendary central defender wrote on Twitter:

"It's time to tell our story, Iker."

Puyol also later deleted his account. Whether he was playing a prank or his account was also hacked is unclear. Nevertheless, the incident sent shockwaves in the football world.

