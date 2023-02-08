"He had a big party" - Daniel Riolo reveals details about PSG superstar Neymar Jr's birthday bash

Neymar celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday (February 5) with a lavish party at a famous bar and restaurant in Paris' fourth arrondissement (district).

The Brazilian has not been in action for a while as he is nursing an injury he picked up while representing his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. While he did feature for Paris Saint-Germain after the tournament, the club decided to take a cautious approach and not risk aggravating the injury by having him play competitive matches.

On the day PSG defeated Toulouse 2-1 in a Ligue 1 clash, Neymar celebrated his birthday in style. Speaking about this, RMC Sports journalist Daniel Riolo said (via 10sport):

"He has digested his birthday, now he is calm. I read everywhere that he had a quiet party, not at all. He had a big party where there were several PSG players invited. I don't know why people want him to stay quiet. I saw some photos, he didn't look fresh."

One of the many players spotted at the party was PSG's Argentine ace, Lionel Messi.

"He was shaken" - PSG boss Christophe Galtier explains Neymar's recent absence

Neymar has not been involved in Paris Saint-Germain's last two games and PSG manager Christophe Galtier has explained why Neymar has been on the sidelines.

The Brazilian last featured in the 1-1 draw with Reims, a match where he was on the scoresheet. However, he picked up a knock in that game. Speaking about the 31-year-old's absence, Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"He works on his ankle every day. He was shaken after the Reims match; he had felt great discomfort in the adductor at the very start of the match. There was a precautionary principle in the two matches that took place. There, the sensations are very good."

The former Barcelona star has been in fine form for the Parisian giants this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 15 assists in 25 games across all competitions.

The club will be hoping to have him back in action soon, as they have a host of important games coming up — vs Marseille in the Coupe de France on February 8, vs AS Monaco in the league on February 11 and the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match against Bayern Munich on February 14

