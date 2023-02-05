Lionel Messi spotted attending Neymar’s birthday celebration after spearheading PSG to 2-1 win against Toulouse

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Lionel Messi was spotted at Neymar's birthday party hours after guiding the Parisians to a 2-1 home win against Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday (February 4).

The Brazilian ace celebrates his 31st birthday today (February 5). He, however, was absent from the starting XI when the Parisian club clashed against Toulouse in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's team emerged victorious with a scoreline of 2-1.

Messi secured a come-from-behind for his team, scoring the eventual winner in the 58th minute of the match. It was a peach of a strike from the Argentine as well as he managed to find the bottom corner with a left-footed curler from outside the penalty area.

Hours after his heroics, Lionel Messi was spotted celebrating Neymar's birthday. The duo could be seen posing for a picture as well.

The Brazilian is still nursing the ankle injury he received during his country's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. While he has donned PSG colors since the resumption of the season following the World Cup break, the club have decided to take a cautious approach with their superstar attacker. The no. 10 is also a doubt for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 showdown against Bayern Munich.

Kylian Mbappe will also not be able to take part against Bayern after sustaining a knock on his hamstring. Hence, the onus will be upon Lionel Messi to carry the team's attacking duties.

The Argentine has been in great form this season as well, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists in 24 games.

PSG chief Luis Campos spoke about Lionel Messi and Neymar

PSG chief Luis Campos recently spoke about Lionel Messi and Neymar. Campos admitted that he is very happy with the Brazilian superstar. As for Messi, Campos said that the club are in talks with the Argentine about a potential contract extension.

Here's what he said (via MARCA):

"At the moment, we are in talks with Messi for [a contract] extension, I would like to keep him in this project, I can't hide it. We are talking at this moment to achieve this objective and keep him with us."

Players to register double figures for both goals AND assists in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:



Neymar - 12 goals, 10 assists

Lionel Messi - 10 goals, 10 assists Players to register double figures for both goals AND assists in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:Neymar - 12 goals, 10 assistsLionel Messi - 10 goals, 10 assists ⚽️ Players to register double figures for both goals AND assists in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:🔵🔴 Neymar - 12 goals, 10 assists🔵🔴 Lionel Messi - 10 goals, 10 assists https://t.co/Q6gcakZcBG

