"He bought them to their knees" - Bixente Lizarazu says Kylian Mbappe's negotiations destroyed both PSG and Real Madrid

Former France defender Bixente Lizarazu believes Kylian Mbappe always enjoyed the upper hand during his negotiations with both Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid.

Mbappe seemed keen to make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu when Los Blancos came calling last summer. The La Liga giants reportedly made multiple bids for the 23-year-old, who had entered the final year of his contract then, but saw them turned down by PSG.

For most of the 2021-22 season, there was a feeling that Mbappe would join Real Madrid on a free transfer to fulfill his 'childhood dream'. However, it emerged on Saturday that the France international has extended his contract with the Parisians until the summer of 2025.

The news came as a shock and upset to Los Blancos, who had been hopeful of acquiring Mbappe's services for months. PSG, on the other hand, were delighted to have managed to convince the forward to stay despite interest from the Spanish champions.

Reflecting on the entire saga, Lizarazu has insisted that Mbappe brought both PSG and Real Madrid to their knees during the extended talks. The former Marseille left-back pointed out how the player got the better of the two sides despite one being backed by Qatar and the other being the biggest club in the world. He told French television program Telefoot:

"The Mbappe clan led the negotiations. There were two clubs. I feel like he brought them to their knees. And in the history of football, I have never seen a player almost bring a state and the biggest club in the world to their knees."

Mbappe announced his contract extension with a hat-trick against Metz on Saturday night. The Frenchman found the back of the net thrice in the Parisians' 5-0 victory over the Lorraine outfit in Ligue 1.

Mbappe saga could lead to feud between PSG and Real Madrid

Los Blancos were confident of signing Mbappe on a free transfer at the end of the season. However, the Frenchman has now made a u-turn and decided to stay put at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid are likely to be upset with Mbappe's decision, having spent months working on a deal for him. It would not be surprising if the saga led to a feud between the two clubs involved.

La Liga have already raised concerns about the details around Mbappe's new contract with PSG. The Spanish top-flight termed the deal 'scandulous' in a statement on Saturday.

It is worth noting that the two clubs met in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 this season. Carlo Ancelotti's side emerged victorious in the tie, beating the Spanish giants 3-2 on aggregate.

