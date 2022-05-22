"It is scandalous" - La Liga set to lodge complaint about PSG to UEFA after Kylian Mbappe's contract extension

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed that they have renewed Kylian Mbappe's deal at the Parc des Princes, which will see him play for the Parisians until 2025. However, details around his contract extension have sparked controversy as La Liga look set to file a complaint against PSG to UEFA.

There was a long-standing belief in many parts of the footballing community that Mbappe would continue his career at Real Madrid, rather than in France. However, the past week saw the Qatar-run juggernaut pull every move to keep him in Paris, but it looks like Madrid and La Liga won't take his rejection lightly.

In a statement released by La Liga (via Nick Harris and Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), the league made it clear that they intend to file a complaint to UEFA.

"La Liga will file a complaint against PSG before UEFA, the French administrative court and fiscal authorities, and European Union authorities to continue to defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability."

The Spanish league slammed the Qatar-owned outfit for garnering major losses without any consequences.

"It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros after accumulating losses of more than 700 million euros in prior seasons (while reporting sponsorship income at doubtful valuation), with a squad cost around 650 million for this season, can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him."

How can PSG afford Kylian Mbappe? La Liga asks

All the presumed figures for the star's contract will see him become the highest-paid footballer in the world. However, La Liga has reason to question the club's ability to even afford the star.

They also slammed Kylian Mbappe's contract extension with the Parisians, claiming that it negatively affects the sport's integrity.

"On Kylian Mbappe's possible announcement to stay at PSG, La Liga wishes to state that this type of agreement attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions, but also in domestic leagues."

Some sources like Sport Bible have divulged that the World Cup winner could be paid over €600 million throughout the course of his three-year contract. It therefore begs the question: How can the Parisians afford him?

