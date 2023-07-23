"He was very brave" - Joao Felix's brother doubles down on ex-Chelsea star's desire to play for Barcelona 

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix's brother Hugo Felix has spoken out in support of his brother's love for Barcelona (via Barca universal). The Portugal international has been rumoured to complete a move to the Catalan club this summer.

Felix has admitted that representing his current employer's La Liga rivals is a childhood dream:

"I would love to play for Barça. Barcelona has always been my first choice and I would love to join them. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me."

However, the player's statement has put his current club in a difficult situation, where he is under contract until 2027. With regard to the statement, Felix's brother was quoted by SPORT:

"You already know my opinion. This is a decision of the clubs, which have to meet and find a final proposal. He was very brave. I don’t remember that a player has shown such clear love for a club. He has already said it that he wants to go to Barça."

MARCA have revealed that Blaugrana would have to pay a fee of €16 million to acquire the services of the player on a single-year loan deal. The price could end up costing the completion of the deal.

Felix spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan with Premier League club Chelsea. The west London outfit paid a reported fee of €11 million for the loan deal (via transfermarkt).

Barcelona see Felix move fading away- reports

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

According to Journalist Javi Miguel, Barcelona's interest in the Joao Felix deal is fading, given the financials involved (via Barca Universal). The Catalan club have been linked with the Portugal international after the forward stated his love to play for the club.

MARCA claim that the entire cost of the loan deal for Felix could come up to €25 million.

The 23-year-old completed the move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a reported fee of €127 million (via transfermarkt). The forward has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 131 appearances across all competitions. His only major trophy with Atletic Madrid came in 2021 when the club won La Liga.