"He is a brilliant player" - Michael Owen believes PL star would be ideal replacement for Mo Salah at Liverpool if he leaves

Michael Owen believes Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo would be the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian winger leaves Liverpool this summer. Uncertainty looms around the 32-year-old club legend's future, who has, despite his run of incredible goal-scoring form, been unable to agree to an extension at Anfield.

Salah is now in the final six months of his contract, and rumors have emerged from different quarters about a potential free transfer to another club. Recent reports have claimed that Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal are working on a two-year deal worth £65 million to sign the Egyptian.

Amidst these emerging stories, Michael Owen believes that Liverpool have to be prepared to replace Salah with a player who can immediately impress. Speaking to Premier League Productions, he claimed that Bournemouth's Semenyo would fit the bill (via GOAL):

"He is a brilliant player. He scores goals - and we don't know if Mohamed Salah will stay or leave but, if he leaves, Semenyo should be his replacement."

This season has been remarkable for the 25-year-old winger, who has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 22 games. However, this is hardly near Mohamed Salah's level, who has found the net 21 times and provided 17 assists in just 29 games.

Mohamed Salah admits progress towards Liverpool extension has been minimal

Mohamed Salah has admitted that the progress towards extending his contract at Anfield has been minimal. The 32-year-old winger has been outspoken about his contract situation this season, notably telling the press back in November (via BBC):

"We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in."

More recently, though, he spoke to Sky Sports about the pending contract extension, admitting that they were "far away" from reaching an agreement. He also admitted it could be his final six months with Liverpool (via the BBC):

"So far, yes. It's the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see."

Liverpool are in a unique position. They have the contracts of three key players expiring within six months. Aside from Mohamed Salah, they have yet to agree a deal with captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold. It is worth noting that Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked to Real Madrid in recent months and could leave on a free in the summer.

