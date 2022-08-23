"He came behind her and forced her on the bed" – Witness reveals details of Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy forcing himself on victim

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy reportedly coerced a woman to lie on a bed before attempting to force himself on her.

Mendy, who remains suspended by City, is currently on trial at Chester Crown Court for rape and sexual assault. The 28-year-old has been accused of ten offences against seven women between October 2018 and August 2021. He has denied all charges.

Judith Moritz @JudithMoritz .⁦ @ManCity ⁩ defender Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court for his ongoing rape trial. .⁦@ManCity⁩ defender Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court for his ongoing rape trial. https://t.co/MjLfydHRna

On Monday, the court heard evidence pertaining to a rape at a mansion in rural Cheshire in October 2020. A friend of one of the victims opened up about the left-back's actions. The witness said (via Daily Star):

"She said he was looking through her photos."

However, when the victim asked for her phone back from him, the Frenchman allegedly told her to take her clothes off so that he could 'see what she looks like'. The witness continued:

"She said she just did it. When she went to get it (her phone), she said he came behind her and forced her on the bed and tried to put his thing in her bum. She said she managed to get out. That's all she said."

The witness added that she told the player's associate Louis Saha Matturie, 41, who is alleged to have had the job of finding women for sex, to "Watch your friend." She also told the court that her friend 'looked like she had seen a ghost' after the incident.

Mendy, who arrived from Monaco for £52 million in the summer of 2017, has registered two goals and 14 assists in 74 games across competitions for Manchester City. The former Marseille man has lifted six trophies, including three Premier League titles, during his stay at the Etihad.

Benjamin Mendy boasted about his sex life to victim, as per rape trial

Benjamin Mendy allegedly bragged about sleeping with 10,000 women before raping a woman in October 2020, as per The Guardian.

After confiscating her phone and locking her inside his bedroom at his mansion, the defender forced himself on her. In the victim's statement to the police, she provided details of the incident, saying:

"I said: I don't want to have sex with you. I want to go."

The woman asked to leave once more, and Mendy then raped her, with the court hearing about three rapes in the space of 20 minutes or so.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews The jury at the Benjamin Mendy trial jury has heard from a second alleged rape victim. Mendy denies a total of 10 charges.



Warning: This video contains content that some may find distressing. The jury at the Benjamin Mendy trial jury has heard from a second alleged rape victim. Mendy denies a total of 10 charges. Warning: This video contains content that some may find distressing. https://t.co/4kNDRBUlUW

When she protested, Benjamin Mendy told her that she was 'too shy'. She said:

"I said 'No, I'm not shy. I just don't want to have sex with you.' And he was like: 'It's fine. I've had sex with 10,000 women."

The trial is expected to continue for around 15 weeks.

