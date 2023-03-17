"He came in a little bit shy" - Erik ten Hag wants more from Manchester United star after latest performance 

Manager Erik ten Hag has given his verdict on Facundo Pellistri's display in Manchester United's 1-0 (5-1) aggregate win against Real Betis on Thursday (16 March).

The Uruguay international was handed his first-ever start when Ten Hag named him in the starting XI alongside Wout Weghorst and Marcus Rashford in attack. Since signing from Penarol, Pellistri has made just seven appearances across competitions for the Red Devils.

It is a strikingly low number for a player who played in all three of Uruguay's group-stage games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Pellistri completed three of his four dribbles, made five recoveries, completed 29 of his 36 attempted passes and won six of his 10 ground duels against Betis.

Speaking after the game, the Dutch tactician praised Pellistri but asked him to keep improving and raising his standards. He said (h/t Official club website):

"It's not about learning. When you play for Manchester United, you have to perform and he came in a little bit shy. But, after, you could see he got the belief and he was really in the game.

Peillistri played 31 minutes in United's 2-2 league draw vs Leeds this season.

He added:

"Really good actions, really good movement in behind and that was the mark before the game from a tactical approach. Defensively, he did his job really well and, all over, I think it was a good performance. I think he deserved to come on. I see him progressing and getting stronger.

The former Ajax boss concluded:

"He was good when he came in against Leeds and Betis in the home game. He's got belief and then you see his abilities. I'm very pleased with his performance. It was a step up for more but, once again, it is about him - what he can bring and what he can contribute to the team."

Manchester United plan to loan out Facundo Pellistri next season

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are keen to send Facundo Pellistri on loan this summer.

Pellistri also played eight minutes in United's first-leg 4-1 win against Betis.

He arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 for a fee of £9 million and had to wait more than two years to make his senior debut. It came in the 3-0 EFL Cup quarter-final win against Charlton Athletic in January, where he provided an assist during his six-minute cameo.

He has been loaned out to Spanish club Deportivo Alaves on two separate occasions during his time at Manchester United. Despite the 21-year-old struggling to find playing time, the Red Devils do not want to sell him. His current deal expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Poll : 0 votes