“He came out of nowhere” - Rio Ferdinand snubs Arsenal star and chooses surprise Chelsea player with Cole Palmer in team of the season

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has named Malo Gusto, alongside his Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer, in his Premier League Team of the Season. He picked the Frenchman over Arsenal's Ben White in his side.

Speaking on FootballJOE, Ferdinand said that the 20-year-old has been exceptional and ensured that Chelsea did not miss Reece James' services. He said:

"I will go back four because most teams play it. Do you know who I am going to go with this year? Ben White has been good at Arsenal, obviously. I am going to go with Gusto at Chelsea. I think just for a young kid, how old is he, 20, the way he came out of nowhere and adjusted to the league immediately."

However, Ferdinand did not take any credit away from White and stated that the Arsenal star was a close second in his picks. He added:

"I think Ben White's a close second, but I am going to go for him, Gusto, because I think they haven't missed Reece James this season in that role, no wonder I haven't seen a lot of people talking about Reece James' absence, and that tells you he must be playing well."

Cole Palmer has been in stunning form this season and has been named in most of the pundits' Team of the Season. He has scored 26 goals and made 14 assists in 46 matches across competitions this term.

Rio Ferdinand names Chelsea star in his forward line for Team of the Season

Rio Ferdinand has named Cole Palmer as his right-winger in his Team of the Season. He went on to name Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak as his other forwards in the XI.

He said on FootballJOE:

"I am going to go Ollie Watkins upfront. Bowen has been good at West Ham. Isak has been good as well this year. Salah has got 20 odd goals as well on the right. Haaland has got 25 goals. I am going to go three attacking players who I think have done brilliant this year. I am going Cole Palmer on the right, Ollie Watkins upfront, Isak on the left."

Rio Ferdinand’s full Team of the Season XI: Martinez; Gusto, Van Dijk, Gabriel, Udogie; Rice, Rodri, Foden; Palmer, Watkins, Isak.