"He can bring expertise of managing at a top club" - Former Manchester United coach urges club to hire ex-Chelsea manager

Rene Meulensteen has urged Manchester United to appoint Thomas Tuchel as the next manager. He believes the German tactician is the ideal candidate as he can bring in the experience needed to lead the squad at Old Trafford.

Speaking to William Hill, Meulensteen claimed that Ten Hag has struggled as he does not have a strong personality. He added that the former Chelsea manager has managed the top teams and can help take the club in the right direction again.

"The manager needs to have clear vision and convey that. You look at Ten Hag and he has struggled to deliver some of these. Especially in the media, he doesn't convey a strong belief. Now, looking at Tuchel, he has the pedigree, he has had success at top level, he has won the Champions League, he has managed top teams, he has managed big players as well. However, there is a small mark on some exits from clubs which have had some controversy. So yes, he is somebody the Club should look at. He can bring a vision, he can bring expertise of managing at a top Club. Plus, he can deal with the media which is key," he said.

Thomas Tuchel is set to leave Bayern Munich this summer. The German side have already announced their decision and are looking for a new manager.

Manchester United have now announced their decision but reports suggest Ten Hag is set to be sacked.

Rene Meulensteen happy with the managers Manchester United are targetting

Rene Meulensteen went on to claim that Manchester United have a clear vision right now and they are targeting the right managers. The Red Devils have been linked with Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel.

Meulensteen told William Hill:

"You look at the names linked with ManUtd and there is a variety of those with different visions. Tuchel, Southgate and Potter are some names. The new Football ownership at the Club must have a clear vision for the future and then the Head Coach will fit this. Southgate has good media profile, but domestic football, he has not had success or enough strong experience to manage Manchester United."

Roberto de Zerbi has also been linked with the job at Old Trafford. However, he has announced his decision to stay at Brighton & Hove Albion.