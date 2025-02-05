"He can defend and he can also attack" - Ex-Arsenal star Theo Walcott names Liverpool target as player he 'would’ve hated' to play against

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott has heaped praise on Liverpool target Milos Kerkez. The Englishman admitted that he would have despised facing the Bournemouth left-back as an opponent during his playing days.

Kerkez has played a key role for the Cherries this season, starting all 24 of their Premier League fixtures so far. He has scored two goals and provided three assists this term.

Although he arrived at Bournemouth only in 2023 and signed a five-year deal, the 21-year-old has attracted interest from multiple outfits after impressing with his performances.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United have been linked with the player. The Merseysiders are rumored to be in the market for a left-back amid scrutiny over Andrew Robertson's form. The Scottish defender seems like a shadow of his former self at Anfield.

Trending

Walcott has hailed Kerkez's defensive and attacking attributes, stating that the Reds could sign him as Robertson's replacement. The retired winger, who made nearly 400 appearances for Arsenal, told BBC Sport (via TBR Football):

“Milos Kerkez, he’s a player I would’ve hated to come up against because he can defend and he can also attack, good pace. I’m sure Liverpool will be looking for a left-back at some point to replace Robertson."

Theo Walcott spent 12 years at Arsenal after joining the club from Southampton in 2006. He won three FA Cups during his time with the Gunners.

Jamie Carragher makes Premier League top six prediction involving Liverpool, Arsenal, and more

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has predicted who will finish in the top six in the Premier League this season.

As things stand, Liverpool are in pole position to be English champions this campaign. Arne Slot's side lead the standings by six points with a game in hand over second-placed Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are third, followed by Chelsea in fourth. Forest have been in exceptional form this season, winning 14 of their 24 league fixtures so far. They are just three points behind the Gunners.

Manchester City are sat fifth as they endure their worst season under Pep Guardiola, while Newcastle United are sixth.

When asked for his top six predictions in an interview with Sky Bet, Carragher backed his former club to win their first league title of the Slot era. Arsenal followed in second, while Chelsea were tipped for a third-place finish.

The retired defender snubbed Manchester City as he backed Newcastle to finish in the Champions League spots, followed by Forest in fifth and City in sixth.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback