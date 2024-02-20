"He can get bored at times" - Pundit names the only 'stumbling block' he has seen in Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk's game

Pundit Tonny Cascarino has noted a flaw in Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the sport.

Van Dijk, 32, has been a stalwart at the heart of defence at Anfield since arriving in January 2018. He recently made his 250th appearance for the club, helping keep numerous clean sheets and also chipping in with 21 goals and 14 assists.

This season, the Dutchman has contributed two goals and two assists in 28 games across competitions, starting all but one of them. However, Van Dijk tends to 'switch off' if he perceives the opposition to be 'weak.'

“He’s always been a terrific player, but I think the game is too easy for him," Cascarino said on the Game Football Podcast (as per TBR).

"That’s the only stumbling block with Virgil. He can get bored at times, and he needs that adrenaline to play at his very best. He’s blisteringly quick, great in the air. He has so much quality, and the only trouble for him is if he slightly switches off."

The Dutchman is contracted with the Reds till 2025.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool bosd Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a superb campaign. In manager Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge, they are looking for an unprecedented quadruple.

Coming off a 4-1 Premier League win at Brentford, the Reds remain atop the standings after 25 games, leading second-placed Arsenal after 25 games, with Manchester City a further two points adrift.

Klopp's side next take on Luton Town at home in the league on Wednesday (February 21) before taking on Chelsea four days later in the EFL Cup final. It's a repeat of the 2022 title match, which the Reds won on penalties.

Liverpool are also alive in the FA Cup, where they play Southampton in the fifth round on February 25. They are also into the UEFA Europa League Round of 32, the only competition they haven't won under Klopp.