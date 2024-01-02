"He can go into any team in the Premier League" - Pundit lauds 22-year-old who rejected Chelsea last summer

Pundit Jason Cundy has claimed that former Chelsea target Michael Olise is too good for Crystal Palace. The former Chelsea defender claimed that Olise will make the cut for any side in the Premier League right now, including Manchester City. He told talkSPORT, as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle:

“I want to talk about Michael Olise at Crystal Palace. That kid, for me, I think he can go into any team in the Premier League – right now, including Manchester City."

Cundy has also suggested that Crystal Palace might struggle to keep Elise at Selhurst Park.

“Crystal Palace fans won’t thank me for saying this but this kid is going to the very top. He’s too good for Palace. Someone is going to come in for him. He’s absolutely top draw this kid and he’s going to go to the very top.”

Olise was linked with both Chelsea and Manchester City last summer. He reportedly rejected the opportunity to join Chelsea and instead extended his contract at Palace, in a deal which now runs till 2027.

Olise has scored five goals and provided one assist in nine Premier League appearances for the Eagles this campaign. He joined Palace from Reading in 2021 and has registered 11 goals and 20 assists in 80 appearances.

Chelsea star praised after Luton Town display

While Chelsea reportedly failed to sign Michael Olise, they did manage to get a deal done for Cole Palmer. The former Manchester City

youth academy player occupies similar positions to that of Olise (left-footed inverted winger also capable of playing as a number 10).

Palmer has been Chelsea's standout player in what has been otherwise a poor season for the Blues. The 21-year-old has registered 10 goals and six assists in 22 appearances for the Blues. He won the Man of the Match in Chelsea's last game against Luton Town.

The Blues won the match 3-2, inspired by Palmer's double strike and one assist.

TV pundit Stuart Pearce praised his performance, telling Premier League Productions, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“I think pre the two goals today, he has been head and shoulders their best player. When he signed from Manchester City. A couple of things sprung to mind. A) Why have Manchester City let one of their aspiring youngsters go and the price tag?"

He continued:

"But I tell you what, he has repaid the price tag straightaway with his six months so far. And this is a great finish [opening goal against Luton].”

Chelsea are next in action against Preston North End on January 6 for their third-round FA Cup tie.