“He can help them with his passing and movement” – Kevin Campbell identifies striker who could ‘dovetail well’ with Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United lineup

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has identified Harry Kane as the perfect strike partner for Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Signing a new striker is believed to be among the priorities for the Red Devils over the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ralf Rangnick previously suggested that the Red Devils need to sign two new strikers, as quoted by the official website of Manchester United. The Mirror now reports that Erik ten Hag is also eyeing a new number nine this summer.

Kevin Campbell has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo should remain the cornerstone of the Red Devils' forward line regardless of who they sign. The former Everton attacker reckons that Harry Kane would be an excellent partner for Cristiano Ronaldo up front thanks to his all-round game.

However, Campbell has cast his doubts on whether Manchester United still have the pulling power to snatch Kane away from Spurs. He told Football Insider:

“Ten Hag might look to play two up top. Nobody is second-fiddle to Ronaldo. He is the marquee name. Let’s say United signed Harry Kane. Kane and Ronaldo could dovetail well. Kane has an all-round game. He could make another striker even better. He can help them with his passing and movement."

“The way Spurs are going, would he go? Who knows. I don’t think another striker coming in would affect Ronaldo’s position at the club though.”

Can Manchester United pair up Cristiano Ronaldo with Harry Kane?

Spurs striker Harry Kane looked poised to move to Manchester City last summer before the move collapsed.

A lot has changed since last August. With Antonio Conte in charge at the club and Champions League football almost on the horizon, there seems to be every reason for Kane to stay at his boyhood club.

As Manchester City have signed Erling Haaland earlier this month, a move to Etihad is out of the question for the Englishman.

Meanwhile, moving to Manchester United will be a step down from Spurs for Kane as the Red Devils will not play Champions League football next season. There is no denying the fact that Manchester United remain a bigger football entity than Spurs but the chances of Kane moving to Old Trafford are slim.

