“He can influence the game in so many ways” - Thomas Frank says 23-year-old star is ‘closest’ England will get to winning Ballon d'Or

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has backed Manchester City star Phil Foden to win the Ballon d'Or in the future. He believes that the 23-year-old is the closest Englishman to the prestigious award.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash at the Etihad Stadium, Frank was quizzed about the Manchester City players and he was quick to heap praise on Foden. He feels the youngster can win the Ballon d'Or in the future and said via 90MIN:

"Foden is a very good player, for me he is the closest England will get to winning a Ballon d’Or in the future. He can influence the game in so many ways, the last game against us he got on the end of three situations and scored three goals. He is a very good dribbler and works very hard for the team."

"I don't know him but looking from the outside has a good mentality, he is very good and is playing regularly for one of the best teams in the world. When I watch him play I like him a lot as a player," Frank added.

Phil Foden has played 24 matches for Manchester City in the Premier League this season. He has registered eight goals and seven assists as the Cityzens look to make it four league titles in a row.

Rio Ferdinand picks Real Madrid star over Manchester City's Phil Foden for Ballon d'Or

Rio Ferdinand was on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier this season and made Ballon d'Or claims about Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

He believes that it would be a surprise if the former Borussia Dortmund man does not finish his career with a couple of Ballon d'Or trophies.

"He is going to be pitted against people like Gerrard, Lampard, Scholes, and I would say right now, comfortably, that none of those players were doing anything like what he's doing at this age and that's the yardstick. So, he can go on and win Ballon dOrs. I'll be very surprised if this kid doesn't finish his career with at least one, maybe two or three Ballon d’Ors because I think he's that good. There's been players who stand out ability-wise maybe the same or a bit more than him and you could argue the case either way," the Manchester United legend said.

Jude Bellingham has scored 16 goals in 21 LaLiga matches in his debut season for Real Madrid. He has another four goals in five UEFA Champions League games for the Spanish giants.