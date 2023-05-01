"He can mark an era at this club" - Xavi says gifted Barcelona youngster has 'innate talent' similar to PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Barcelona manager Xavi has suggested that youngster Lamine Yamal could rule the Camp Nou like Lionel Messi. The Spaniard believes the 15-year-old is mature for his age and has 'innate talent'.

Yamal created history by becoming the youngest player to play in La Liga. The forward was brought on by Xavi in the 82nd minute of their 4-0 win over Real Betis on Saturday, April 29.

Speaking to the media after the match, Xavi revealed his advise for the youngster and said:

"I told him to try things and he did. At 15 years old, just imagine it... He is special and he could have even scored tonight, but [Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva] saved. He played with confidence and he showed what he is about. He has no fear and bags of talent. Some of his passes in the final third were really good."

When quizzed about the youngster's comparison with Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati, the manager added:

"He's a similar player because he has that innate talent in the final third which is difficult to find. Lamine doesn't seem like a 15-year-old, he's very mature. He's ready [to play] and he is training well. He can mark an era at this club as part of this team."

The teenager had the chance to get on the scoresheet soon after coming on but had his shot saved by Real Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Xavi open to bringing Lionel Messi back to Barcelona

Lionel Messi is heading towards the end of his contract at PSG and has been linked with a return to Barcelona. The forward has reportedly started talks with the Catalan side and things are moving smoothly.

Xavi was quizzed earlier this season about bringing back the Argentine and was quoted by talkSPORT as saying:

"I have already said that this is his home, and his doors are open. He is a friend and we are in permanent contact. It will depend a lot on him, what he wants to do in the future, what fits in at the club. This is his home. The best footballer in the world and the story would always fit."

Lionel Messi's return will depend on La Liga as they are yet to register new contracts of Gavi and Ronald Araujo as Barcelona have exceeded their wage limit.

Poll : 0 votes