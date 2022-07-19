"He can play different positions" - Ray Parlour delivers verdict on Oleksandr Zinchenko's imminent Arsenal arrival 

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour feels Oleksandr Zinchenko could be a 'great signing' for the Gunners.

The Ukrainian full-back is close to joining the north London side from Manchester City, with the two clubs reaching an agreement on Friday for a £30 million transfer. Zinchenko is set to pen a four-year contract to reunite with Mikel Arteta, who was the assistant coach to Pep Guardiola with the Sky Blues for over three years.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Contract until June 2026, as per Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, here we go! Full agreement in place since Friday with Man City for £30m guaranteed fee, personal terms also agreed. Zinchenko, always been keen on re-joining Arteta.Contract until June 2026, as per @David_Ornstein - medical this week. Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, here we go! Full agreement in place since Friday with Man City for £30m guaranteed fee, personal terms also agreed. Zinchenko, always been keen on re-joining Arteta. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCContract until June 2026, as per @David_Ornstein - medical this week. https://t.co/sVpYpZN2iH

Parlour, who spent 12 years with Arsenal and made 466 appearances, has hailed the transfer, given Zinchenko's versatility. Speaking at Arsenal's kit launch in Orlando on Monday, he said (via HITC):

“That would be a great signing as well. We need a bit of cover on that left-hand side. Zinchenko, he can play different positions as well, so that would be a fantastic signing if they can get him over the line.”

Zinchenko is set to become the second Manchester City player Arsenal have signed this summer, Gabriel Jesus being the other.

The Brazilian was acquired in a £45 million transfer from the Premier League champions and is currently in the United States for the Gunners' pre-season tour.

Zinchenko will be their fifth acquisition of the summer, with the Gunners having acquired Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira, in addition to Jesus.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #AFC



Man City, prepared to push on Cucurella in the coming days. Arsenal are already preparing official contracts and then schedule medical tests for Oleksandr Zinchenko. Deal in place for £30m fee with Man City - player accepted as he's happy to work again with Arteta.Man City, prepared to push on Cucurella in the coming days. Arsenal are already preparing official contracts and then schedule medical tests for Oleksandr Zinchenko. Deal in place for £30m fee with Man City - player accepted as he's happy to work again with Arteta. 🇺🇦🤝 #AFC Man City, prepared to push on Cucurella in the coming days. https://t.co/4ySogcGKgG

The Ukrainian international joined City in 2016 from Russian side Ufa and after spending the first season away on loan, returned to become an impact substitute. He has made 128 appearances for them, winning ten titles, including four in the Premier League.

Arsenal making a statement of intent

With a fifth signing of the summer on the cards, Arsenal have been on a roll, making a huge statement of intent.

The Gunners are looking to return to the Champions League. They have signed two players from a top side to join them, despite their absence in next season's competition.

Their pre-season campaign is also going well, having won all three games so far, including a 2-0 win over Everton. It's all looking good for Arteta right now. All eyes will be on him during the 2022-23 season as the Spaniard seeks to end the Gunners' half-decade Champions League absence.

