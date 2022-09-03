"He can play both positions in the midfield and maybe even wing-back" - Thomas Tuchel hints at surprise position for new Chelsea signing

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has shared his thoughts on the Blues' latest signing Denis Zakaria. The German boss spoke about the different positions that the Switzerland international could slot into, one of which being the wing-back role.

Zakaria was the final Chelsea signing in the 2022 summer transfer window. The defensive midfielder joined the Blues on loan from Juventus.

Zakaria completed a move to the Serie A side in January. The Swiss midfielder has registered 15 appearances across competitions following his arrival in Turin, recording a goal and an assist.

Tuchel insisted that a midfield signing was required this summer to improve the Blues' squad depth. The German hailed Zakaria for his versatility, claiming that he can play multiple positions despite being a midfielder by trade.

Tuchel said (per the club's official website):

"This was an option that came in very late. It was related not to the numbers that we should have in midfield but the numbers that we actually have."

Praising Zakaria's abilities, the German added:

"He gives us a lot of options because he has speed, height and physicality to bring to this group. He can play in the back-three and I think he can play even in a back-four. He can play both positions in the midfield and maybe even wing-back because he's fast enough and has the volume."

Chelsea had a bustling transfer window this summer. The Blues signed the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the window shut.

Thomas Tuchel comments on Chelsea's injury crisis in midfield

Tuchel also commented on Chelsea's ongoing injury crisis in the middle of the pitch. The German boss pointed out that this issue played an important role in the Blues' last-minute pursuit of Denis Zakaria.

Both N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have picked up hamstring injuries after brief features in the Premier League this season. However, Tuchel confirmed that the latter has recovered from his injury.

Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic only recently rejoined the first-team squad after struggling with knee issues. With regards to the Blues' predicament, Tuchel said:

"We have Kova, who had knee problems over the last weeks. He'll hopefully make it without surgery and will be available right now but he was a little bit on the edge of surgery. N’Golo Kante is struggling and suddenly Ruben Loftus-Cheek had a hamstring injury that could have cost us some games."

"Fortunately, he is available this weekend but this was the situation so this [the recruitment of Zakaria] was more or less a last-minute option."

Chelsea will face West Ham United at home in the Premier League this weekend (September 3).

