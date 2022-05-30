“He can say what he wants and I’m not interested” – Lionel Messi reacts to Ballon d'Or comments from Lewandowski 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has spoken candidly about comments made by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski over his 2021 Ballon d'Or win.

Messi, 34, and Lewandowski, 33, were the frontrunners for the award back in November.

The PSG forward claimed the honor, the seventh of his career, which is the record for any player in the award's history. But there was a feeling that Lewandowski deserved the award more given the incredible season the Polish striker had in 2020-2021.

The Bayern forward scored a remarkable 48 goals and contributed nine assists in 40 appearances that year whilst Messi managed 38 goals and 14 assists in 47 appearances.

Lionel Messi had stated in his acceptance of the honor how Lewandowski deserved to win the award in 2020 (via Mail):

"I also want to tell Robert [Lewandowski] that it is an honour for me to fight against him. I think that you deserve your Ballon d'Or. Last year everyone agreed that you were the winner and I think that France Football should give you the (award) that you deserve."

The 2020 Ballon d'Or awards were cancelled due to COVID-19 and Messi had suggested Lewandowski should have won the honor at the time.

But Lewandowski was not fond of those words, he responded by telling Kanale Sportowym via Marca:

"I would like it [Messi's 2020 Ballon d'Or statement] to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just an empty words."

The Polish striker has even revealed that he holds the FIFA Best Player award in higher regard.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Lewandowski on not winning the Ballon d'Or: "I've been thinking about these two awards lately: FIFA The Best & the Ballon d'Or. I've come to the conclusion that the FIFA award does matter more. Only journalists vote in the latter - there's no clear verification" [ @PilkaNozna_pl Lewandowski on not winning the Ballon d'Or: "I've been thinking about these two awards lately: FIFA The Best & the Ballon d'Or. I've come to the conclusion that the FIFA award does matter more. Only journalists vote in the latter - there's no clear verification" [@PilkaNozna_pl] https://t.co/Gfua1ibG7h

Lionel Messi has now reacted to Lewandowski's comments, telling TyC sports:

"Everyone says what they want and obviously he can express himself and say what he wants. I honestly don't agree to what he said but I didn't give it much importance either. That's it, it stayed there and he can say what he wants and I'm not interested. But the words I said at that moment were from the heart and because I really felt that way."

He continued:

"I said that he deserved the Ballon d'Or before, because the year before I thought he was the best, but the year I won it, he was not the best. I just said that. But let him take it however he wants."

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Leo Messi: “I'm not interested in what Lewandowski said. I said that he deserved the Ballon d'Or before but not the year I won it.” @TyCSports Leo Messi: “I'm not interested in what Lewandowski said. I said that he deserved the Ballon d'Or before but not the year I won it.” @TyCSports 🇦🇷 https://t.co/Kf5LC7MzbN

Lionel Messi believes Karim Benzema deserves the 2022 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has suggested Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema deserves the award this year.

Messi told TyC Sports:

"Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up consecrating himself with the Champions League, being essential from the last 16 onwards in all the games."

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Karim Benzema: “Anyone who criticizes Messi doesn't know anything about football.”



🗣️ Lionel Messi: “Benzema had a spectacular year, I think there are no doubts about him winning the Ballon d'Or.”



Benzema 🤜🤛 Messi 🗣️ Karim Benzema: “Anyone who criticizes Messi doesn't know anything about football.”🗣️ Lionel Messi: “Benzema had a spectacular year, I think there are no doubts about him winning the Ballon d'Or.”Benzema 🤜🤛 Messi https://t.co/IIpWsRBGUP

Benzema finished the season having scored 44 goals in 46 appearances, leading Madrid to the Champions League and La Liga titles.

The French striker is hotly tipped to beat out competition from Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and Bayern striker Lewandowski for the honor.

