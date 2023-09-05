“He can say whatever he wants” - Virgil van Dijk reacts with strong message as Louis van Gaal claims World Cup was rigged for Lionel Messi 

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has reacted strongly against former Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal after the latter claimed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup was rigged in favor of Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar back in December 2022. The seven-time Ballon d'Or led from the front, netting seven goals to win the Golden Ball in the process.

Argentina may not have gotten their fairy tale ending if they had not come up clutch earlier in the tournament. They faced Louis van Gaal's Netherlands in the quarter-final on December 10, 2022.

Lionel Messi and Co. had a commanding 2-0 lead going into the 80th minute, with Nahuel Molina and Messi scoring a goal apiece. However, Wout Weghorst scored a late double to force extra time, and eventually into a penalty shootout.

Argentina narrowly edged Van Gaal's side 4-3 in the shootout to advance to the semi-final. It was a high-octane, tense clash where 14 yellow cards and one red card was dished out, with Denzel Dumfries being sent off.

Louis van Gaal recently claimed that the World Cup was rigged for Lionel Messi to win. He told NOS (via GOAL):

"I don't really want to say much about it. If you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals and how some of Argentina's players crossed the line and weren't punished, then I think it's all preconceived game."

He added:

"I mean everything I say by that. That Messi had to become world champion? I think so, yes."

Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk, who missed a penalty against Argentina during the shootout, spoke against Van Gaal. He said (via @BarcaTimes):

"Van Gaal's opinion about Messi? He can say whatever he wants it's his opinion, but I do not agree with him and I don't share the same opinion."

That loss would end up being the 72-year-old's last game as the Netherlands manager as he stepped down from the role soon after the game ended.

When van Gaal gave his verdict on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate

Former Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal recently made headlines after saying that the 2022 FIFA World Cup was rigged for Lionel Messi to win. But the Dutch tactician had an interesting take when comparing the Argentine ace to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The GOAT debate between both superstars has been raging on for well over a decade. Both icons of the sport have a strong argument for the title, having dominated European football in their primes.

Van Gaal spoke with Spanish radio station Onda Cero, admitting that while Messi is the better player, he would choose Ronaldo as the latter is more of a team player. He said (via Indian Express):

"And the big question, Messi or Cristiano? The best players of this period are Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Choosing between them is difficult. Ronaldo has more results than Messi in titles. Messi has more individual awards, but Ronaldo is more of a team player."

He added:

"So you have to choose, I’m more of a team coach than an individual player. Messi may be the best football player, but you have to play as a team."

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer ply their trades in Europe anymore. The former joined MLS club Inter Miami nearly two months ago where he has hit the ground running, winning the Leagues Cup.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and has also found great form despite being 38. He recently won the Arab Club Champions Cup in pre-season.