"He can’t leave like this" - Nicolas Anelka backs Neymar to return to his best for PSG next season 

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Nicolas Anelka has backed Neymar to stay with PSG, amid transfer rumors linking him away from the Ligue 1 club.

Neymar, who is currently enjoying his holidays during the off-season, has been rumoured to depart PSG this summer. Last month, journalist Ekrem Konur reported that Premier League club Chelsea and Serie A giants Juventus are interested in acquiring the services of the attacker.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Ligue 1 champions from Barcelona in a record-breaking €222 million deal in 2017, has failed to live up to expectations in Paris. With injuries plaguing him season after season, his importance at the club has diminished over time, more so, since the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. According to AS, PSG are now keen to listen to offers for Neymar in the region of €90 million.

Speaking to RMC Sport (via Paris Fans), Anelka sympathized with the Brazil international and provided his support to him. He said:

"I like Neymar a lot; it's complicated. To criticize him, I find it very easy. He doesn't have such bad statistics. The big downside is his injuries. In my opinion, this is the season when he must wake up."

The former Chelsea and Arsenal striker further added:

"He can't leave like this. He certainly has to do better, but I'm sure he'll be a hit with PSG next season. I have always defended him. He is a very talented player. I love watching him play football. He is one of the few today who can do extraordinary things on the pitch."

If the Brazilian does decide to move clubs in the ongoing transfer window, Chelsea are a potential option, who are in the market for a forward. He has also been linked with a move to his former club Barcelona (via El Chiringuito TV) and La Liga champions Real Madrid (via Defensa Central).

Neymar not in new PSG boss' plans - Reports

According to Le Parisien, soon-to-be PSG head coach Christophe Galtier has identified six guaranteed starters for his team next season. The report states that Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi are the six names on the list.

The exclusions of names like Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe are well-aligned with the rumors of their exits. While the attacker's agent has reportedly made contact with Chelsea, Kimpembe is allegedly interested in a move away from the Parc des Princes.

