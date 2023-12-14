"He can’t run with the ball" - Pundit urges Chelsea to sell Mykhailo Mudryk and keep 23-year-old star at the club

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Chelsea to keep Conor Gallagher and sell Mykhaylo Mudryk instead.

Pointing out a glaring issue in Mudryk's game, he said the Ukrainian can't run with the ball on his feet. Gallagher, meanwhile, has been a key player for the Blues and has filled in for the injured Christopher Nkunku.

Despite being heavily linked with an exit in the summer, Gallagher has become a crucial member of the first team. The 23-year-old has made 18 appearances across competitions so far this season, providing four assists.

Gallagher, though, has only 18 months remaining on his current contract and has once again been linked with an exit in January. Agbonlahor thinks selling Gallagher would be a mistake and the club should look to sell Mudryk instead.

He said (via Football.london):

"It’s very, very silly. Let Mudryk go, he can’t run with the ball. For me, Gallagher is a very good player but 50 games, three goals is not good enough. You want to see the Conor Gallagher from Crystal Palace, eight goals in 34 games. If he can get that form back, I would keep him and then Mudryk, you go."

Mudryk, meanwhile, is yet to find his form at Chelsea since his big-money January 2023 move. He has so far made 32 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists. This season, Mudryk has made 15 appearances, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Pat Nevin thinks Chelsea should target Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have once again struggled to score goals consistently this season. Nkunku is injured and Nicolas Jackson hasn't been able to perform at the desired level since his summer transfer.

Pat Nevin thinks the Blues often spend too much for players who aren't worth the high price tags. Nevin, though, thinks shelling out a significant fee for a quality marksman like Osimhen is fruitful. He said (via Football Express India):

"Strikers are always top-dollar, and Chelsea have already spent a fortune on players who weren’t always worth the fee. They’ll have to spend even more to get a top-quality striker in. I thought Victor Osimhen was the man a few years ago, and I still think he is. I’d imagine he’s the one Chelsea will go for.”

Osimhen, 24, recently penned a new deal until 2025 with Napoli. He has a release clause of €130 million in his contract, which will be in effect in 2024. The Nigerian has scored seven goals and has provided two assists in 15 appearances across competitions this season.