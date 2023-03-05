"He can’t take the easy way out" - Chelsea star urged to perform at current club despite links to Arsenal

Former Premier League attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Raheem Sterling to prove himself at Chelsea despite links with Arsenal.

As reported by 90Min, Arsenal are monitoring Sterling's situation at Stamford Bridge as they prepare to compete on all fronts next season.

However, Sky Sports claim that the former Manchester City winger is happy at Stamford Bridge despite not being able to impress at the West London club.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Mikel Arteta's side are in no need of Sterling as they are already stacked with options in wide areas.

The former Aston Villa striker has claimed that Arsenal already have players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard and have no room for the England international. He told Football Insider:

“I don’t think Arsenal need Sterling. I can’t see him being a player they look at. They’ve got Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Trossard – there’s no room for Sterling."

Agbonlahor has claimed that Sterling has not shown enough desire following his move to Chelsea in the summer from Manchester City.

The former England striker has claimed that Sterling must focus on doing his best for the Blues. He added:

“I can see him wanting to prove himself at Chelsea. He can’t take the easy way out after one season because it doesn’t look good. He’s got to deliver for Chelsea now.”

Raheem Sterling has scored six goals and provided three assists in 25 games across competitions this season.

Premier League star could join Arsenal or Chelsea on free transfer

Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha could reportedly join Arsenal or Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer.

The Ivory Coast international has his contract at Selhurst Park expiring in the summer.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the former Manchester United flop is set to leave Selhurst Park and will not extend his stay with Patrick Vieira's side.

The technically-gifted winger has rejected multiple offers from Crystal Palace to continue at the south London club.

The 30-year-old has also been linked with a move to AC Milan but talkSPORT's chief football correspondent Alex Crook claims that Zaha is likely to remain in the English capital. Crook said:

"It certainly seems that Wilf Zaha's stellar career at Crystal Palace could be coming to an end. ... I think there will be suitors, I know Mikel Arteta is a fan, I know that Chelsea have certainly taken a look at him in the past as well."

Zaha has scored six goals and provided three assists in 21 games across competitions this campaign.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes