"He can’t be that tired, can he?" - Craig Burley questions Thomas Tuchel's decision to bench 27-year-old against Brighton 

Former Scotland international and TV presenter Craig Burnley was astonished when Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel decided to bench Mateo Kovacic against Brighton on Wednesday. Kante and Jorginho started the game ahead of the Croatian international.

After sharing the spoils at the Amex Stadium, Chelsea are now six games without a win in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Speaking on an ESPN show, the former Blues player expressed his surprise at seeing 27-year-old Mateo Kovacic start on the bench. Tuchel brought Werner, Havertz and Kovacic as substitutes in the second half. Burnley said:

“One point I want to make is about team selection. Kovacic, was a player who was out injured. He came back in, scored that wonderful goal and was their best player against Liverpool, if memory serves me right.''

Burnley added that Kovacic 'can't be that tired' after the game against Manchester City when Tuchel decided to bench his best midfielder in the crucial game against Brighton. He said:

“Then he was their best player, one of them certainly, at Man City, in a poor performance (from Chelsea), but he was going snipping around, trying to win the ball back. And then he’s on the bench. He can’t be that tired, can he. You put your best midfielder, who gets you on the front foot passes the ball, on the bench.”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel explained why he decided not to field Kovacic on Wednesday. The German said that the he did not want to overuse the midfielder and had to be cautious with his fitness. He said:

"We have to be a little bit cautious with Kova. We don’t want to overuse him. He’s played a lot after injury and maybe we rushed him back a little bit for all these matches.''

"Of course, he’s very strong and was happy to play but we have to be careful. As we have Jorgi and N’Golo back, we thought we didn’t need to take any risks with him and we could save him for this game – especially with another big game coming up on Sunday.''

Joe Cole surprised by Romelu Lukaku's impact on Tuchel's Chelsea

Chelsea icon Joe Cole has said he assumed Romelu Lukaku's arrival at Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan would be the 'final piece in the jigsaw' but is surprised by his impact on the Chelsea team. He mentioned that Chelsea have been dropping points constantly over the last few weeks of the season and they were hoping to win the title. He said:

"When he brought in Lukaku, we all thought that was going to be the final piece of the jigsaw and it still could be.''

"The whole puzzle has to work. The last month Chelsea have dropped points for the first time since he’s come in. Tonight is an opportunity to get that system going again."

The Blues will look to bounce back to winning ways as they host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

