“He can’t be worse than Ziyech” – Chelsea fans urge club to re-sign Eden Hazard

According to recent reports, Roman Abramovich is considering bringing back Eden Hazard to Chelsea, and fans are going absolutely berserk.

The report claims that Abramovich has been in contact with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to try and iron out a deal.

Even though the deal sounds too good to be true, Chelsea fans haven't stopped dreaming about a possible reunion with Eden Hazard.

Here's how they have been reacting on Twitter:

Jamie Wilkinson @jamiewiIkinson @siphillipssport Get him in on a six month loan. The potential rewards outweigh the risks. @siphillipssport Get him in on a six month loan. The potential rewards outweigh the risks.

Will Eden Hazard ever return to Chelsea?

The Belgian magician had a mind-bending stint at Stamford Bridge. Hazard made over 245 appearances for the Blues, scoring 85 goals and bagging 54 assists.

Eden Hazard played a pivotal role in helping Chelsea bag two Premier League titles in three years, with triumphs in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.

However, he had been pretty vocal about his dream of joining Real Madrid and eventually made the switch to Spain in 2019.

To everyone's dismay, Eden Hazard has managed just five goals and six assists, which is pretty low for a player of his stature, at Real Madrid. More importantly, he has missed over 58 games due to injury since arriving at the Bernabeu in 2019.

The forward did not feature in Belgium's Nations League third-place play-off loss to Italy on Saturday due to a muscular problem.

From the looks of it, it's safe to say that he is way out of his prime. However, fans haven't stopped dreaming of a potential reunion and want the board to do what it takes to bring Eden Hazard back to west London.

Thomas Tuchel, since his arrival, has played a massive role in reviving the careers of players who looked out of their prime as well.

Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso and Kepa Arrizabalaga serve as perfect examples. The former two have been absolutely incredible for Chelsea and played a crucial role in helping the Blues to their second Champions League trophy in May.

Additionally, while Edouard Mendy has been Tuchel's first choice, Kepa has looked more organized than ever and remains a solid second choice, despite being linked with a move to Lazio.

Fans will hope that Tuchel can do something similar with Hazard should the Blues seal a dramatic transfer to bring him back to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea return to action in the Premier League on October 16 against Brentford after the ongoing international break.

