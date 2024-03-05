“He can take the ball from his house and just arrive at the Bridge and score” - Thierry Henry admits he loved watching ex-Chelsea star

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has admitted that he loved watching former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard in action for the Blues.

The Belgium international signed for the west London side from Lille in the summer of 2012 for a reported fee of £32 million. He went on to score 110 goals and assist 92 from 352 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League club.

Hazard managed to lift the Europa League and Premier League trophies twice each at Stamford Bridge. Speaking about the 33-year-old, who recently announced retirement, Henry told Sky Sports (via The Boot Room):

"One of the most that I admired in this league, Eden Hazard was just a joke. He can take the ball from his house and just arrive at the Bridge and score, running past everybody. Tactics have nothing to do with that. He was a joy to watch."

After spending seven years with Chelsea, Hazard was snapped up by Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a whopping initial fee of £88.5 million. However, things didn't go to plan at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Hazard made 76 appearances, scoring just seven goals and assisting 12 across competitions.

Following this disappointing four-year period with Los Blancos, Hazard decided to call it a day and announced retirement in October 2023.

Nicolas Jackson opens up about his time at Chelsea so far

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has failed to live up to expectations since joining the Blues in the summer of 2023 for a reported €37 million from Spanish side Villarreal.

On his way to scoring 11 goals across competitions this season, the Senegal international has passed up several opportunities to find the net. Acknowledging his deficiencies, Jackson told the club's media channels (via the club's official website):

"It's not enough because I have missed a lot. For me, I should have a lot more, but every game I try to make the team win and help my team-mates. My team-mates have helped me as well so every game, even if I don’t score, I want to win."

"I have missed a lot of chances. I should have more than 11 goals, but for me, it is just the beginning and I’m just starting to feel pleased in England. I keep moving forward."

Jackson started and found the net for the Blues in their latest 2-2 draw against Brentford on Saturday (March 2). Expect him to feature in the first XI for Chelsea on Monday, when they host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge (March 11).