"He can thrive in the Premier League" - Alan Shearer lavishes praise on ‘clinical’ Chelsea loanee linked with Arsenal move 

Arsenal target and Chelsea star Armando Broja is one of the breakthrough players of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Broja, who is currently on loan with Southampton, has impressed experts and fans with his goal scoring skills.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer recently spoke about Broja's bright future and how the Albanian has impressed him. Speaking to Premier League Productions, Shearer hailed Broja's clinical finishing skills as well as his eye for scoring goals.

Armando Broja moved to Southampton FC on a loan deal this season as the Albanian wanted more game time under his belt. Well, it certainly was the best decision that he has made in his career.

The 20-year-old has improved through leaps and bounds under the guidance of the Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl. Broja has scored eight goals from the 26 appearances that he has made for the Saints this season.

Alan Shearer admitted that Armando Broja has got what it takes to thrive in the Premier League and added that he was impressed with the Albanian's goal scoring techniques. Shearer said:

"Let me tell you, this lad is clinical. His goal against Brentford made him the youngest player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four home starts. As a striker it’s all about taking chances and scoring goals, so stats like this tell me he can thrive in the Premier League. He scores different types of goals, too. Broja is a young striker with an eye for goal and has a bright future in the Premier League." (H/T Football London)

Armando Broja's fine form has attracted interest from many clubs around the world. Southampton even tried to sign him permanently but Chelsea rejected the offer.

Arsenal are now said to be heavily interested in signing the striker from Chelsea. Arteta's top priority in the summer transfer window will be signing a striker and there have been many names linked to the club. Fans will have to wait and see whether or not Chelsea will let go of the 20-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly keeping tabs on Crystal Palace sensation Michael Olise

According to the latest report from The Sun, Crystal Palace could end up receiving offers for Michael Olise this summer. The likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are termed as favorites. However, there has also been interest from Bayern Munich, Everton, and LOSC Lille to sign the young midfielder.

The Sun - Chelsea @SunChelsea Crystal Palace face transfer fight to hold onto Michael Olise with Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all interested thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Crystal Palace face transfer fight to hold onto Michael Olise with Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all interested thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Olise has been performing extremely well for Crystal Palace this season. Under the guidance of Patrick Viera, Olise has managed to score four goals and provide seven assists from the 22 appearances that he has made for his club.

Signing Michael Olise will add depth and competition to the attacking midfield role at Arsenal. Whereas, the Blues could sign Olise if the club decides to sell any of their attacking options this summer.

Edited by Rohit Mishra