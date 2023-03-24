"He certainly didn’t deserve this" - Memphis Depay slams Barcelona for disrespecting current Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman

Former Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has hit back at the club for their treatment of Dutch manager Ronald Koeman.

Koeman took over the reigns at Camp Nou in the summer of 2020 and won the Copa del Rey in his maiden season but a disappointing start to the following campaign led to his sacking in October 2021.

In a recent interview with AD, Depay didn't hold back in his criticism of his former club over their treatment of the Dutch manager.

The Atletico Madrid star said (via Barca Universal):

“The way Ronald has been treated at Barcelona is not okay. I really don’t respect that. Koeman is a trainer with class and a fantastic person. He certainly didn’t deserve this.”

Depay also highlighted the differences between the training regimes at Atletico and Barca. He cited their incompatible "way of working" as a key factor in his inability to succeed in Catalonia, explaining:

“I need a certain kind of training to be in an optimal physical state. That didn’t always go well at Barcelona, but it does at Atletico. The way of working suits me perfectly."

The 29-year-old forward has been in fine form for the Colchoneros, netting three goals in his last six games. He is currently with the Dutch national team, where Koeman returned as head coach in January.

barcacentre @barcacentre Memphis Depay (Atlético Madrid): "The way Ronald has been treated at Barcelona is not okay. I really don't respect that. Koeman is a trainer with class and a fantastic person. He certainly didn't deserve this." [ad] Memphis Depay (Atlético Madrid): "The way Ronald has been treated at Barcelona is not okay. I really don't respect that. Koeman is a trainer with class and a fantastic person. He certainly didn't deserve this." [ad] #fcblive ❗️ Memphis Depay (Atlético Madrid): "The way Ronald has been treated at Barcelona is not okay. I really don't respect that. Koeman is a trainer with class and a fantastic person. He certainly didn't deserve this." [ad] #fcblive https://t.co/YhzL39oofc

Depay joined Barca on a free transfer from Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2021. He made 28 appearances for the Catalans in his debut season, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists. His close relationship with Koeman significantly influenced his move to Spain.

However, with Koeman's sacking midway through last season and the arrival of Xavi Hernandez as the new manager, Depay's importance to the team waned. This led to his eventual transfer to Atletico Madrid in January.

Sergio Aguero believes in 50% chance of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona

According to former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, there's a 50% chance that Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona next summer.

Messi's future has been the subject of much debate and speculation, given that his contract with Paris Saint-Germain will be expiring at the end of the season. There had been earlier reports of a possible contract renewal, but things seem to have taken a turn in recent weeks.

With all of this uncertainty, the chances of Messi returning to Barca seem to be increasing. Aguero recently revealed on a stream that there's a 50% chance for the return to happen this summer (via Barca Universal):

"I think Leo Messi should retire at Barca. This is his home and he would have to finish his career here. My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that he will come back to Barcelona."

Apart from Barcelona, Messi has also been linked with a potential move to the MLS and the Middle East.

Poll : 0 votes