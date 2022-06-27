“He is a Champions League player, and he wants to perform in that competition” – Portugal star delivers verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future amid Chelsea links

Lille and Portugal defender Jose Fonte believes Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could be open to a new challenge amid speculations linking him to Chelsea.

Ronaldo, 37, is seemingly unsettled at Old Trafford after the Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The club's lack of signings in the ongoing transfer window is believed to be a key factor.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has held talks with a host of clubs, like Bayern Munich, for a potential move for his client. Meanwhile, United have insisted that Ronaldo is not up for sale.

Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly reportedly met with Mendes in Portugal last week, as per The Athletic. Chelsea are looking for a prolific goal-scorer after the imminent departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal, per Sky Sports.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Fonte shared his two cents on Ronaldo's future, saying that the 37-year-old loves playing in the UEFA Champions League. He said:

"He’s the Champions League man, so there is always that possibility. One thing that he has always mentioned is that he loves to play in the Champions League and unfortunately they (Manchester United) didn’t qualify."

He added:

"I don’t know what he has in his head, only he knows. What I do know is that he loves the Champions League. He is a Champions League player, and he wants to perform in that competition."

The Portuguese striker is the all-time top-scorer in the continental competition with 140 goals in 183 appearances. In 2018, he became the first player to lift the prestigious UEFA Champions league trophy five times.

Manchester United cannot afford to lose Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Manchester United, who are hoping to rebuild their squad under new manager Erik ten Hag, is looking to bounce back from their disastrous 2021-22 campaign. The club finished sixth in the Premier League, securing their worst-ever points tally (58) in the competition, and ending the season trophyless.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is on holiday after participating in this month’s UEFA Nations League, was the club's top scorer last season with 24 goals in 38 games across competitions. His goals and performances often helped United clinch vital points as other players failed to live up to expectations.

The 37-year-old also won the 'Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year' award for his exploits last season. Furthermore, the Red Devils are under-staffed at his position, with Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial set to leave the club this summer. So, Manchester United can ill afford to lose Ronaldo in the coming months, especially to a direct domestic rival.

