"He has changed, all by himself, the mentality of the team" - Xavi compares Barcelona superstar with Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi 

Barcelona manager Xavi has heaped praise on Robert Lewandowski, likening the Pole's leadership with club legends Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho's.

Having won it all with Bayern Munich in Germany, Lewandowski moved to Barcelona on a €45 million move last summer. Despite joining a new league, Lewandowski hit the ground running, emerging as the top scorer in La Liga with 15 goals in 21 appearances.

The former Borussia Dortmund star picked up a hamstring injury after Barca’s 1-0 defeat to Almeria on February 26. On Sunday (March 12), he returned to action, putting in a spirited performance as the Blaugrana beat Athletic Club 1-0 at San Mames.

After the game, Barcelona coach Xavi lauded the 35-year-old, claiming his impact as comparable to Messi and Ronaldinho’s.

“Robert is a guy I compare with Ronaldinho, Messi,” said Xavi (via GOAL). He has changed, all by himself, the mentality of the team. He is a leader. It is important that he communicates.”

Lewandowski did not score against Athletic, but his performance was noteworthy. He held up the ball well, regularly communicated with his teammates and won the most duels (10) in the game.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi makes history in PSG’s win over Brest

Paris Saint-Germain ace Lionel Messi put on a show as the Parisians secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Brest on Saturday (March 11) night. The 35-year-old was not on the scoresheet but assisted Kylian Mbappe’s 90th-minute winner.

Messi tracked Mbappe’s run and played a first-time ball into his path. The jet-heeled Frenchman made full use of his pace and composure to find the back of the net. Messi created six chances, completed three dribbles and played nine passes into the final third against Brest.

433 @433 club career assists Messi is now the 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 ever player to provideclub career assists Messi is now the 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 ever player to provide 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ club career assists 👏 https://t.co/Bm8pc2fp5j

The assist to Mbappe was Messi's 300th in club football, the most by any player in the game's history.

Messi has taken his Ligue 1 assist tally to 13 for the ongoing 2021-22 season. In total, the Barcelona icon has 32 assists for Les Parisiens since arriving as a free agent in 2021.

