"He is clearly doing something right" - Darren Bent urges Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to start 25-year-old star more often

Former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has backed misfiring German Timo Werner to find his best form and shine at Chelsea. According to Bent, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has to keep faith in Werner and start the German forward every week.

Werner found the net twice in the Premier League clash against Southampton last weekend but had one of the goals ruled out by VAR. The goal that stood helped Chelsea take a 2-1 lead in the final stages of the match. Ben Chilwell added a third to seal a 3-1 win.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Darren Bent acknowledged Werner is having a tough time at Chelsea, but backed the former RB Leipzig star to come good.

"He's one of those players Timo Werner because his movement is so good in terms of running in behind, in and around the box, you have to play him," Bent said. "He's always getting in there. His finishing could be better; he's a little bit erratic in front of goal.

"When you've got someone who gets that many chances, you have to keep playing him because he's clearly doing something right in terms of off the ball. That's why Thomas Tuchel sticks with him. Maybe he's not the most prolific, but he just keeps going and going and going."

Timo Werner warned by former Chelsea star

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has warned Timo Werner that he must improve quickly or risk being shipped out. Cascarino reckons Chelsea fans have a track record of backing misfiring strikers, but that their patience will run out sooner rather than later.

"Chelsea fans have been loyal to misfiring center forwards, such as Andriy Shevchenko and Fernando Torres, in the past and the same has been true of Werner, but strikers cannot be simply OK at big clubs," he said. "The German cannot continue to miss so many big chances, because otherwise – just as with Shevchenko and Torres – the club will move him on."

Chelsea's players have departed for the international break and will regroup next week. Tuchel's side, who are top of the league table with 16 points from seven games, face Brentford, Malmo and Norwich City in their next three matches.

