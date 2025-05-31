“He clears Yamal”, “Bro is making miracles” - Fans salute ‘special’ PSG player after Ligue 1 champions thrash Inter 5-0 in Champions League final

Desire Doue was the subject of praise from fans online for this performance in the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan. The 19-year-old delivered a performance that will go down in history as PSG put the Nerazzurri to the sword 5-0 in Munich to win their first-ever UCL trophy.

The Ligue 1 giants started the game as expected, putting Simone Inzaghi’s men significantly on the back foot from the off. Their strong start paid off after 12 minutes as Doue found Achraf Hakimi for the opener. The Frenchman got himself on the scoresheet eight minutes later. He received a pass from Ousmane Dembele, and his effort cannoned off Frederico Dimarco’s, which wrong-footed goalkeeper Yann Sommer and nestled in the middle of the net.

Paris Saint-Germain continued their dominance in the second half. They compounded Inter’s woes shortly after the hour mark when Vitinha drove forward after receiving a pass from Dembele. He consequently found Doue, who bagged his brace of the night and scored PSG’s third.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu would go on to score in the 73rd and 86th minutes, respectively, to give Le Parisien their first continental treble in their history.

While Doue didn’t play the entirety of the match, he produced a man-of-the-match performance in the 67 minutes he spent on the pitch. Simply put, he had 41 touches, registered 3 shots on target, created two big chances, gave three key passes, and received a rating of 9.7 as per Sofascore. After the match, fans took to X to laud his performance, with one writing:

"He clears Yamal."

Another tweeted:

"Bro is making miracles."

"France front 3 of Mbappe, Dembele and Doué for the World cup next summer 😳," @pyrosmadtweets chimed in.

"He's winning the Golden Boy award," @Fa_ruuk claimed.

"Bro stepped on the biggest stage and turned it into his backyard," @crystal_twts wrote.

Records Desire Doue set and broke in the UEFA Champions League after PSG's 5-0 win over Inter Milan

Desire Doue was deservedly named the man of the match after PSG routed Inter Milan. Following his three-goal contributions, he became the sixth different player to score and assist in a UEFA Champions League final, while at 19 years and 362 days, he became the youngest player to achieve this feat.

He is the third youngest player to score in the UCL final, behind Patrick Kluivert (18 years, 5 months, and 23 days) and Carlos Alberto (19 years, 5 months, and 15 days). He also became the third teenager to score in a UCL final after Kluivert and Alberto. Additionally, he is the only player to have three goal involvements in a Champions League final in the 21st century.

