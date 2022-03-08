“He is the most competitive person I have ever met in my life” – Aaron Ramsdale delivers verdict on ‘aggressive’ Liverpool star

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has revealed that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is the most competitive person he's come across in his life.

The Liverpool right-back is enjoying a fine season for the Reds and currently has two goals and 11 assists in 24 Premier League games. He leads the assists chart in the league with one assist more than Mohamed Salah.

Ramsdale will know all about the right-back, having featured in the England national team with the 23-year-old.

The Gunners' goalkeeper has spoken of Alexander-Arnold's competitiveness in an interview on Tubes & Ange Golf Life Youtube channel.

The goalkeeper said (via HITC):

“(Alexander-Arnold's) so aggressive. He is the most competitive person I have ever met in my life. Fifa, two touch. I would take his technique any day of the week.”

The defender has shown his competitive streak on numerous occasions this season with the right-back being a key figure for Liverpool.

He has been instrumental in the side's chase of Premier League leaders Manchester City. The Reds are six points behind City with a game in hand. He also scored in the penalty shootout in the Reds' Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea a week ago.

Liverpool could win the quadruple

Liverpool will be looking to build on their Carabao Cup success

Jurgen Klopp's men stand a chance of winning as many as four major trophies this season, having won the Carabao Cup already.

They are hitting form at just the right moment and their squad is brimming with strength in numbers. Perennial major players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk are coming to ther fore. But squad players are putting in fine performances as well.

Liverpool will need their squad to be at their best as they look to usurp Manchester City in the race for the Premier League.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL "If we couldn't be here this year, or two years ago, or three years ago, then City would have been champions in February." "If we couldn't be here this year, or two years ago, or three years ago, then City would have been champions in February." 👏

They are also looking likely to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. They have a 2-0 lead over Inter Milan from the first leg before their second leg clash on Tuesday (March 8th).

The Reds are also in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after beating Norwich City 2-1. They will clash against the winners of the game between Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield.

Klopp has got the team fighting in all corners. The signing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz for £40 million in January could pay dividends with the attacker adapting to the league in quick fashion.

Klopp has worked his magic at Anfield since being appointed in October 2015 winning the Premier League (2020) and the Champions League (2019). The club could potentially be on the cusp of having the most successful season in English football history.

