"He is a complete liability", "Tired of his bozo gene" - Fans call out Manchester City star after 2-2 draw with Brentford

Fans were disappointed with Manuel Akanji's display in Manchester City's Premier League clash against Brentford. The match ended in a 2-2 draw for Pep Guardiola's squad on Tuesday, January 14, at Gtech Community Stadium.

Following a goalless first half, Manchester City opened their scoring with Phil Foden's left-footed shot from an assist by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross in the 66th minute. The English right-winger struck again, doubling the score for the visitors in the 78th minute.

Yoane Wissa netted Brentford's first goal with a left-footed shot from close range after being set up by Mads Roerslev in the 82nd minute. The hosts found their equalizer with Christian Nørgaard's header through an assist by Keane Lewis-Potter with a cross in 90+2 minutes.

During his 90 minutes on the pitch, Manuel Akanji had 75 touches and one key pass while maintaining a pass accuracy of 92%. He lost possession six times and missed a big chance to contribute to City's scoreline.

Fans took to social media and made posts criticizing Manuel Akanji for his performance in Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Brentford in the Premier League. Here are some of their reactions from X:

One fan wrote:

"Get Khusanov or the other fella in for Ipswich, Akanji is a complete liability man, Ake doing the whole back fours job the whole game"

Another added:

"Ake is hooping his ass off with one hamstring Please sell Akanji, bro. So tired of his bozo gene"

"Akanji you will pay for your crimes…" chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"I’m happy we’re getting two new CBs. Akanji needs to eat bench."

Another tweeted:

"He's our worst defender after Walker"

"He is the worst CB in history when put under pressure... The situation does not actually matter 😂," posted another.

One user wrote:

"Akanji just nowhere to be found…."

While another wrote:

"Akanji should be sold shame"

Manuel Akanji has contributed to eight clean sheets and provided one assist in 24 appearances across competitions for Manchester City this season.

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Brentford in PL

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola shared his thoughts on his squad's 2-2 draw against Brentford in the Premier League. The Spanish manager mentioned being disappointed with the tie after having a two-goal lead by the 78th minute. While speaking in the post-match press conference, the 53-year-old said (via NBC Sports):

"We are disappointed because at 2-0 up, we didn’t manage [the game] very good. At the end, they make a lot of plays in the box and we are not strong there because of the absences that we have. Unfortunately, we could not close the game … but today we didn’t make the right decisions in the final third to close the game and in the end, we take the point."

When asked if he was content with the point, Guardiola shrugged, smiled, and said:

"Yeah, it is what it is."

Manchester City maintained a ball possession of 55% against the Bees while having eight shots on target. Pep Guardiola's squad currently has four players out with injuries, including Rodri, Oscar Bobb, John Stones, and Claudio Echeverri.

